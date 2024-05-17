The 12 Best Las Vegas Chefs to Follow on Instagram

By Rachel Feinblatt By Rachel Feinblatt | | Culture, Food & Drink, People, Feature, Guide, People Feature, Food and Drink Feature, Culture Feature, Features, Drink, Featured, Food & Drink Feature, Food & Drink, Restaurants, Eat, Guides,

Follow these local top chefs for mouthwatering inspo and a delicious taste of Las Vegas’ culinary culture.

Giada De Laurentiis at GIADA at The Cromwell; PHOTO COURTESY OF CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT



Giada De Laurentiis

The culinary world of Las Vegas has been significantly enhanced by the touch of celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis. Her restaurant, GIADA at The Cromwell, overlooks the Las Vegas Strip, offering diners a breathtaking view as they savor her celebrated cuisine, while her Caesars Palace concept—Pronto by Giada—offers grab-and-go versions of her delicious Italian fare.

Chef Bobby Flay at his newest Las Vegas restuarant, Brasserie B at Caesars Palace; PHOTO COURTESY OF CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT

Bobby Flay

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay brings a striking twist to traditional American cuisine at his celebrated Las Vegas restuarants, including Amalfi, Bobby’s Burgers and the new Brasserie B. His commitment to quality ingredients and innovative culinary techniques shine at his eateries and on the TV screen, where he appears on myriad Food Network shows.

Gordon Ramsay

With a delicious catalog of restaurants across Las Vegas, it’s safe to say that you've likely been wined and dined by TV star and culinary master Gordon Ramsay. Ramsay has established an impressively high standard for gastronomic indulgence with Hell’s Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill, Gordon Ramsay Steak, Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, Gordon Ramsay Burger and Ramsay’s Kitchen.

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa; PHOTO COURTESY OF NOBU RESTAURANTS

Nobu Matsuhisa



Award-winning Japanese dishes at Nobu—whether it be the spicy tuna crispy rice, yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño or black cod dry miso—are the result of world-renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa. His namesake restaurant is known globally for combining Japanese cuisine with Peruvian ingredients, and Las Vegas is home to Nobu restaurants at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas and Caesars Palace.

Guy Savoy

Guy Savoy's eponymous restaurant at Caesars Palace connects classic French gastronomy and modern American dining perspectives. Keeping him at the pinnacle of the culinary world for over 30 years, the Michelin-starred chef's menu at his sole Las Vegas restaurant is a testament to his excellence in fine dining.

Michael Mina

Since opening his first restaurant in San Francisco decades ago, chef Michael Mina has been at the forefront of innovative cuisine. With a culinary empire stretching from San Francisco to Las Vegas, chef Mina continually pushes culinary norms to new levels. Under his direction, guests can expect top-notch tastes at his numerous Sin City dining concepts, includng Bardot Brasserie (ARIA Resort & Casino), International Smoke (MGM Grand), Michael Mina (Bellagio Hotel & Casino), Orla (Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino), Stripsteak (Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino) and the forthcoming Bourbon Steak at the Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas.

José Andrés

Originating from Spain, José Andrés brings a unique blend of innovation and tradition to a handful of Sin City eateries, including é by José Andrés, Jaleo and Bazaar Meat by José Andrés. At the helm of multiple dining establishments in the city, every intimate detail of his creations are meticulously crafted to redefine expectations.

Chef Evan Funke; PHOTO BY ERIC WOLFINGER



Evan Funke

After impressing diners for years in Los Angeles, chef Evan Funke made his Las Vegas debut in December 2023 with Mother Wolf at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Explore Italy's Eternal City at his Roman-themed eatery, where heaping plates of pasta, crisp pizzas and beautiful desserts promise a dining experience to remember.

David Chang

Las Vegas is spoiled with some of the best Asian cuisine on the West Coast, courtesy of the lauded David Chang. Stop by his crown jewel, Momofuku at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, or belly up to his fast-casual offering Bāng Bar by Momofuku.

Wolfgang Puck

With over four decades in the culinary world, Wolfgang Puck has built an empire that expertly fuses culinary innovation with traditional cooking techniques. Explore Puck's beloved fare at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill (MGM Grand), CUT (The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas), Spago (Bellagio Hotel & Casino), and his new love letter to his mother, Caramá at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

Michael Voltaggio and Bryan Voltaggio

Good taste runs in the family. Enter culinary maestros, TV stars and brothers Michael Voltaggio and Bryan Voltaggio, who whip up culinary genius at Retro by Voltaggio at The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay. The nostalgic eatery delights gourmands with playful takes on childhood dishes.