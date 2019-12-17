At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

Read More

March 18, 2021

Fewocious' New Frontier: How Teen Artist Is Leading an NFT Renaissance
Read More

March 17, 2021

Golf Pro Dustin Johnson On Family, Focus And The Future
Read More

February 26, 2021

Double Vision: Coco & Breezy on Fashion, Music and Real Estate

Read More

March 17, 2021

19 of the Best Italian Restaurants Across America
Read More

March 17, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Chef John's Corned Beef and Cabbage Shepherd's Pie
Read More

March 16, 2021

The 17 Best Italian Restaurants in Vegas

Read More

March 18, 2021

NFTs Enter Real Estate with Digital 'Mars House' Sold for $500,000
Read More

February 28, 2021

Lisa Song Sutton Brings the Iconic Christie's Brand to Las Vegas
Read More

February 12, 2021

Real Estate Mogul Brothers Tal and Oren Alexander's Take On The Market Right Now

Read More

March 18, 2021

The 10 Best Fashion Documentaries to Watch in 2021
Read More

March 18, 2021

Shape Shifter: Fendi's New Bag Is A Star
Read More

March 16, 2021

9 Must-Have Fashion Books to Display and Inspire
5 CBD Products to Help you Finally Get Some Sleep in 2021

Shreya Chari | March 18, 2021 | Lifestyle

Best CBD Products for Sleep

While the U.S. is only now warming to cannabis as a health and wellness aid, the ancient plant has been used for centuries for a variety of reasons. THC and CBD are the most popular Cannabis compounds, but they affect the brain in vastly different ways.

Unlike THC, CBD does not contain psychoactive properties, which means you can use CBD products to reduce anxiety and relieve pain without any inebriation.

High cortisol levels (the stress hormone) can cause insomnia or lead to disrupted sleep, and researchers have found that CBD products can prevent these awakenings, although long-term effects are still unknown. If you're looking to get a little more rest at night, we recommend giving one or more of these CBD drops, gummies, sprays and oils a try.

Plant People Drops + Sleep

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Plant People (@plantpeople)

Website

If you’re looking for an organic CBD option, this one's for you. Made my Plant People, these tincture drops (aka hemp extract) are designed to improve your sleep. Each blend contains CBD, CBN and other cannabinoids, with three strength level options, so you can decide how much CBD you prefer. Try their 360 mg, 720 mg, or 1440 mg 30mL bottles, and find the perfect recipe for a good night's sleep.

Buy it now

Charlotte’s Web Maximum Strength CBD Oil

Website

A popular brand in the high-quality CBD market, Charlotte’s Web is quite the contender. The company appeals to different needs and preferences with products that are gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO. They also third-party test all of their products. With flavors ranging from mint chocolate to orange blossom and lemon twist, you're sure to find something you'll actually enjoy.

Buy it now

CBDistillery CBD PM Gummies

Website

Calling all gummy lovers! For those who don’t drink tea and prefer a quick way to implement CBD into your regimen, this is a great option. These gummies are vegan and gluten-free, while each gummy contains 1.5 mg of melatonin promote sleep ever further. Tasty and fast-acting, these gummies are like a healthy sleep candy. What’s not to love?

Buy it now

Fab CBD PM Chews

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FAB CBD (@fabcbd)

Website

At Fab CBD, chews come in two styles: "anytime" and "night time." The pm form is packed with 25 mg CBD as well as collaboratively-functional ingredients, including L-Theanine, 5-HTP, melatonin, ashwagandha and GABA. Just like Charlotte’s Web, Fab CBD tests all their products with a third party before bringing to market. These gummies are also gluten free, non-GMO, fruit flavored and vegan.

Buy it now

Botanika Life Sleep + Melatonin Magnesium + CBD Spray

Website

If neither oils nor gummies are your cup of tea, you might want to check this out. Botanika Life’s Sleep + Melatonin Magnesium + CBD Spray is all-natural, vegan and gluten-free. It contains magnesium for relaxation and melatonin to support sleep. Simply shake, spray six times into your mouth before bed, swallow and snuggle in the sheets for a good night of sleep.

Buy it now

wellness sleep cbd

Photography by: Photo by Ketut Subiyanto from Pexels

