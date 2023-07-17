9 Best Restaurants For Caviar In Las Vegas

By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Food & Drink Feature List - Restaurants Eat

Dark chocolate caviar from Petrossian Bar

Caviar restaurants and dishes in Las Vegas are abundant. Owner of The Caviar Collective and Forte Tapas, Nina Manchev, encourages caviar consumption in traditional and unconventional ways, "Caviar with crème fraiche and bellinis is delicious, but how about adding it to your eggs, or in a savory crepe? Try it with a sweet dessert!"

See Also: Ocean Prime Las Vegas Must Try Seafood Dishes

Sweet, savory, classic and innovative caviar preparations are offered at these establishments. From small and quick caviar-centric spots to elaborate fine-dining restaurants and everything in between, here are some of the best caviar experiences in Las Vegas.

The Bedford by Martha Stewart

The smashed potato with caviar at The Bedford by Martha Stewart inside of Paris Las Vegas is one of the most indulgent and delectable ways to consume the seafood delicacy. The large baked russet potato gets slammed onto a flat hard surface to break up the inside of the potato while keeping most of the skin intact to hold the fluffy interior. Top the airy potato with butter and caviar for the most heavenly way to enjoy the refined seafood treat. Website | 702-946-4361

Caviar Bar

Caviar Bar at Resorts World Las Vegas is a quick and easy spot. With patio-style seating, the tables are open to the casino and resort floor, with the bar lining the back of the dining area. Small but mighty, just like caviar, this spot gets straight to the point with a menu of caviar dishes and cocktails. Website | 702-676-7936

Delilah

Delilah at Wynn Las serves caviar on latkes with smoked salmon for a taste or as a full caviar service. Live music performances, cocktails and caviar in a beautiful setting create a fun and elevated experience. Website | 702-770-3300

Easy’s Cocktail Lounge

Easy's Cocktail Lounge at Aria is a hidden speakeasy with live music, low lighting, deep couches and a sense of mystery. The caviar service provides the choice of Sasanian's Imperial Golden Ostera Malossol, Siberian Supreme and Beluga Kaluga caviar variations. Each of the three caviar offerings comes with creme fraiche, fresh blini, chopped egg and chives with a pair of one-ounce chilled Belvedere pours. Website | 617-225-0040

Eiffel Tower Restaurant

Eiffel Tower brut Champagne

The caviar bar at Eiffel Tower Restaurant in Paris Las Vegas is a pleasant and alluring experience. Caviar with potato crisps, French blinis and several other pairings allow guests to experience the delicacy in various ways. Complete the caviar experience with Champagne or a martini and enjoy the caviar tasting with good company. Website | 702-948-6937

Mayfair Supper Club

Wagyu caviar roll at Mayfair Supper Club

Alluring music performances create an interactive and entertaining dining experience at Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio Resort & Casino. The wagyu caviar roll is topped with gold leaf and drizzled with a soy glaze. Enjoy this loaded roll, dinner and the show. Website | 702-693-8876

Ocean Prime

Various caviar dishes at Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime at 63 makes caviar deviled eggs perfect for sharing as an appetizer. The eggs arrive at the table face up with dollops of caviar neatly placed on top of the whipped yolk filling. Website | 702-529-4770

Petrossian Bar

Caviar Taco at Petrossian Bar

Petrossian Bar, across from the hotel lobby at Bellagio Resort & Casino, offers a sumptuous taco experience. The opulent tacos feature a crispy potato shell with hamachi, lemon, olive oil and chives inside, topped off with Daurenki caviar. Website | 702-693-7111

Stripsteak

Michael Mina's Stripsteak caviar jelly doughnuts

Michael Mina's Stripsteak at Mandalay Bay serves Daurenki caviar jelly doughnuts with yuzu curd and chives. The delightful combination of salty and sweet with a slight tanginess is a playful way to consume caviar and explore the nuances of the flavors in each bite. Website | 702-632-7414