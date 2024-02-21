17 Of The Best Burgers In Las Vegas

By: Abigail Pacheco, Caroline Dominic-Giordano By: Abigail Pacheco, Caroline Dominic-Giordano | | Food & Drink, Feature,

Las Vegas offers a city filled with vibrant nightlife and culinary delights. And whether you're at an upscale dining establishment or casual eatery, you’ll find a treasure trove of burgers. Whether you want a savory smashburger or a decadent steakhouse cheeseburger, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Read on for the must-try burgers of Las Vegas.

Bavette’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bavette's Steakhouse (@bavettessteakhouse)

Website / 3770 S Las Vegas Blvd 89109

This esteemed steakhouse offers a burger like no other. Indulge in a delicious double wagyu cheeseburger featuring 10 ounces of thick wagyu beef patties, which comes topped with melted American cheese, dijonaise, onions and pickles and is placed in between a soft brioche bun. Looking to elevate your burger even more? Consider adding a farm-fresh egg or thick-cut bacon.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Tap Las Vegas (@blacktaplv)

Website / 3355 S Las Vegas Blvd S 89109

Known for its specialty burgers, shakes and beer, Black Tap allures for its extensive lineup of burger concoctions. With options like the smoky Texan Burger, Black Truffle Burger, Waygu Steakhouse Burger and more, you can be sure to experience a flavorful delight. Its menu also includes wings, salads, chicken sandwiches and cocktails.

Capon’s Burgers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Capon’s Burgers (@caponsburgers)

Website / 2777 S Las Vegas Blvd 89109

Located inside the Fontainebleau, Capon’s Burgers offers a delicious selection of gourmet burgers. Its burgers are all made with Capon’s Custom Beef Blend, which serves as a base for its signature creations like the Black Jack with black truffle aioli, raclette cheese and potato stix and The Smoke Show on a potato bun with caramelized bacon onion jam, American cheese, crispy onion straws, pickles and secret schmear. Other menu highlights include chicken tenders, gelato, ice cream and signature milkshakes for a rounded-out meal.

Echo & Rig

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Echo & Rig (@echoandrig)

Website / 440 S Rampart Blvd 89145

Delight in Echo & Rig’s signature burger made with a patty, short rib, brisket, fresh Bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, red onion and aioli, which pair well with the crispy Kennebec fries. The menu also includes a diverse selection of dishes, including seafood, steaks, fresh salads and cocktails.

Gordon Ramsay Burger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordon Ramsay Burger (@gordonramsayburger)

Website / 3667 Las Vegas Blvd S 89109

Forget everything you know about burgers and step into world-renowned chef and reality TV star Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant. The menu features an assortment of signature burger creations, from the spicy Hell’s Kitchen Burger and the Blue Cheeseburger with figgy jam to a classic American burger with a twist. For those who are plant-based, there is a burger made with a spicy plant-based patty, a vegan bun, eggless garlic mayo, butter lettuce, avocado and roasted tomatoes. You can also load up here on signature hotdogs, salads, fries, cocktails, shakes, specialty entrees and more.

Mon Ami Gabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mon Ami Gabi (@monamigabibistro)

Website / 3655 Las Vegas Blvd S 89109

Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, Mon Ami Gabi is a French bistro with a Vegas twist so you know its burger is both flavorful and impressive. The Prime Burger & Frites includes a juicy beef patty, fresh lettuce and tangy pickles, topped with your choice of Jarlsberg, cheddar, brie or blue cheese and is served with a side of crispy fries. Other menu options include hors d’oeuvres, filet mignon, steak frites, salads, roasted salmon and more.

Ocean Prime

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ocean Prime Las Vegas (@oceanprimelasvegas)

Website / 3716 S Las Vegas Blvd 89158

Known for its top-tier seafood, Ocean Prime offers something different with its Prime Cheeseburger. Savor a delicious blend of Tillamook Cheddar, caramelized onions, crisp lettuce, mayo, tomato and pickle relish. Other sandwich options include a crispy fish sandwich or a Maryland crab melt with New England tartar sauce.

Slater’s 50/50

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Slater’s 50/50 Las Vegas (@slaters5050lv)

Website / Various

Slater’s 50/50 presents an array of burger choices from the Jalapeno Jackpot Burger with jalapeno-honey bacon to the Taco Burger and other specialty creations. Other menu items include Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, loaded fries, salads and shakes.

The Capital Grille

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Capital Grille (@thecapitalgrille)

Website / 3200 Las Vegas Blvd S 89109

With a well-regarded reputation for steaks and a luxury dining experience, The Capital Grille offers a delectable cheeseburger with grilled onions and crispy truffle fries. Other menu highlights include mini tenderloin sandwiches with cheese and mushrooms, filet mignon and seared salmon.

Vanderpump Cocktail Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanderpump Vegas (@vanderpumpvegas)

Website / 3570 Las Vegas Blvd S 89109

Located inside Caesars Palace, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden by reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump offers guests spirited dishes amidst a lush and chic ambiance. The restaurant also offers specialty cocktails and light bites, like the savory mini beef sliders. These are true morsels enlivened by caramelized onions, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, jalapenos, Gruyère cheese and Yuzu miso aioli and come on a soft, sesame seed bun.

Bar Code Burgers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Code Burgers (@barcodeburgers)

Website/ 1590 E Flamingo Rd 89119

Next, we have the family-owned Bar Code Burgers. They specialize in award-winning, fresh and handcrafted burgers that cater to every taste pallet. Sports fans make sure to catch a game on their 20 flat screens. The amazing customer service and food will make you want to come back for more.

Fuku Burger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fukuburger (@fukuburgerlv)

Website/ Various

For those of you looking for a non-traditional burger, this is the restaurant for you. At Fuku Burger, they put a spin on the American burger by adding a touch of Japanese flair to make a melody of flavors I never knew I craved. For the ease of the customer, there are two restaurant locations and a food truck that goes around the Las Vegas area. If you are nearby, make sure to check out this unique spot.

Flippin Good

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FLIPPIN' GOOD (@flippingoodchicken)

Website/ 505 E Fremont St 89101

Are you craving some honest Texan food in the middle of downtown Las Vegas? Well, look no further because Flippin’ Good Chicken, Burgers, and Beer is the place for you. They offer a wide variety of chicken sandwiches with the freshest of meats, grass-fed steak burgers and the creamiest shakes to wash it all down.

Holsteins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holsteins Shakes and Buns (@holsteinslv)

Website/ Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd 89109

If you are a dessert lover, run to Holsteins. Not only do they have delicious and innovative burger creations, they also offer Instagram-worthy milkshakes.

Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sickies Garage - Las Vegas (@sickieslasvegas)

6629 Las Vegas Blvd S STE 120 / Website

At Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews, there is something for everyone. With 50 burger options, they have just about everything. The ambiance is super fascinating and worth checking out the car hanging upside down from the ceiling. No matter how many times you go, there’s always something new to try and great service.

See Also: The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Las Vegas