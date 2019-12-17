The 9 Best Brunch Spots in Las Vegas

By The Editors | April 27, 2021 | Food & Drink Feature

Here's our list of nine of the best brunch places in Las Vegas for your Sunday Funday.

1. Bardot Brasserie

Michael Mina’s spin on French cuisine reinvents fine dining in a lively, art deco bistro setting. The atmosphere is a perfect fit for brunch, where escargot and caviar are served alongside Nutella sticky buns, chicken French dip sandwiches and duck confit waffles. Wash it all down with everlasting rosé. Aria, 877.230.2742

2. Bouchon

Isolated on the 10th floor of Venetian, Thomas Keller’s Vegas outpost shines at any part of the day, but brunch is a particular highlight. You can’t go wrong with French bistro basics, including poulet et des gaufres and truffle croque madame. The Bouchon pastry assortment is an absolute must, if not the main reason to go. 702.414.6200

3. DW Bistro

DW Bistro’s affection for spicy jerk and Cajun seasonings carries over into The Gramercy’s popular weekend brunch. The bold flavors of the chicken and waffles, pork hash and Jamaican curry bowl are balanced by the sweet escape of chocolate croissants and blueberry and white chocolate scones from the pastry basket. and gin cocktails made with fresh-pressed watermelon juice. The Gramercy, 702.527.5200

4. La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway

Restaurateurs Jenna and Michael Morton have eschewed a brunch buffet format and instead offer an elevated butler-style experience on the weekends. From the cream cheese pancakes to the veal short rib hash, the menu features smaller portions to encourage guests to sample the entire menu. After all, it’s hard to resist a cinnamon apple waffle. Wynn Las Vegas, 702.770.7375

5. Americana

There’s nothing bland about award-winning chef and owner Stephen Blandino’s Americana Restaurant. A modern twist on classic American cuisine, alongside sweeping lake vistas, creates the perfect atmosphere for a Sunday feast, complete with the heavenly indulgent brioche french toast and a side of bottomless mimosas. 2620 Regatta Drive, Ste. 118, Las Vegas, 702.331.5565

6. Eggslut

As one of only two U.S. locations—Angelenos being the other lucky foodies to savor the gourmet dishes—this fan-favorite Stip hotspot guarantees an eggceptional brunch every time (sorry, we can't resist an opportunity for a good pun). After a diagnosed passion for eggs, founder Alvin Cailan created his own fairy tale with a menu filled with the perfect egg sandwich amalgamations. Of course, you can never go wrong with the classic bacon, egg and cheese combination, but if you’re feeling bold, we recommend ordering the cult-favorite Slut (excuse our language (;), a tasty presentation featuring cage-free coddled eggs and a rich potato puree. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 702.698.7000

7. Wicked Spoon

This spot puts a wicked spell on the traditional buffet experience. Offering gourmet dishes under dazzling teardrop chandeliers, the chef's creative take on seasonal brunch specials—plus select creations from the grill and Asian stations—make this Strip locale anything but traditional. Speaking as a self-proclaimed brunch connoisseur, the lemon blueberry French toast, Gochujang braised egg and crepe monsieur are the stuff of legend. The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, 877.893.2001

8. LAVO

The TAO group’s Italian child LAVO is known for its over-the-top brunch presentation. Now offering an all-inclusive Italian Brunch with unlimited outdoor dining, spend your Sundays indulging in the restaurant and lounge's alluring brunch offerings, which basically equates to every mouthwatering brunch dish imaginable. Savor made-to-order Lobster and Truffle fettuccini prepared in a Parmigiano wheel; a selection of artisanal hand-made pastries; bottomless cocktails and so much more. No Sunday scaries in sight. The Palazzo Tower, 702.791.1800

9. Mon Ami Gabi

Mon Ami Gabi's brunch menu is filled with decadent classic dishes, including the French toast topped with blueberries and whipped cream, corned beef hash and poached eggs, and, of course, a killer Bloody Mary to wash down each delicious bite. Stop in Friday, Saturday or Sunday—or perhaps all three if you're feeling dangerous—for a brunch feast done right—and a weekend well spent. Paris Hotel & Casino, 702.944.4224