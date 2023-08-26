By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Food & Drink Feature Guide Food and Drink Feature Drink Food & Drink Feature Food & Drink List - Restaurants List - Bars Restaurants Eat Cocktails

Brunch in Las Vegas is a year-round affair that is especially delightful once the heat of summer begins to cool. Enjoy mild temperatures, cocktail or mocktail in hand, at the restaurants with outstanding brunch cocktail offerings. Aperol spritzes, bottomless mimosas, bellinis, espresso martinis, limoncello libations and more accompany breakfast favorites to connect with friends. Here are some of the best restaurants for brunch cocktails and mocktails in Las Vegas and Henderson.

Brezza

While this establishment serves lunch daily along with dinner, the lunch hours begin at 11:30 a.m. with brunch items on the menu. The cocktail list features the deliciously tart with a hint of sweet brezzacello, which incorporates mint-infused vodka and limoncello for a refreshing accompaniment to entrees like housemade waffles with bramble syrup and the frittata. Enjoy a hard-shaken espresso martini, the Brezza bloody mary, Prosecco-based cocktails and more at Brezza, located inside Resorts World Las Vegas. Website | 3000 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bottiglia Cucina Enoteca (@bottiglialv)

Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca in Green Valley Ranch offers live music, delicious food and fresh cocktails. After a stroll through the shops of The District at Green Valley Ranch, Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca is the perfect destination to refuel and relax. Pull up an extra chair to keep shopping bags while toasting to life and lovely new fashion finds. Website | 2300 Paseo Verde Pkwy.

See Also: Las Vegas Crossroads Kitchen Concept Inspiration

Echo & Rig Butcher and Steakhouse

Echo & Rig not only serves expertly butchered and prepared meats but also delivers when it comes to brunch and cocktails. Saturdays and Sundays offer brunch specials, including short rib hash with Yukon gold potatoes and poached eggs, steakhouse scramble featuring sausage made in-house, filet mignon and burrata. The bottomless handcrafted bloody mary service includes all the fixings for a fun-fueled and satiating brunch experience at the Tivoli Village and Green Valley Ranch locations. Website | 440 Rampart Blvd.

Good Morning Kitchen and Cocktail Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOOD MORNING KITCHEN BRUNCH (@goodmorningkitchenlv)

Possibly the most loaded bloody mary in the area, this one is not for the faint of heart. This bloody mary is an appetizer and cocktail in one that may quell hunger before the entrees arrive at the table. Complete with the spice of pepperoncini, the sour of pickle and the salt of olives and bacon, Good Morning Kitchen serves the ultimate savory bloody mary. Website | 5587 Rainbow Blvd. S

Honey Salt

The cocktail and nonalcoholic beverage offerings add an element of celebration and life to weekend brunches at Honey Salt. The green goddess fresh-pressed juice has the components expected of a green juice but with fresh fennel added for a surprising twist of delicious herbal flavor. Order bottomless mimosas, bellinis, bloody marys, micheladas and more to turn up the fun with friends on Saturdays and Sundays for brunch at Honey Salt in Summerlin. Website | 1031 Rampart Blvd. S

Kassi Beach House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kassi Beach House (@kassibeachhouse)

The nonalcoholic drink selection is booming with plenty of options with mocktails that are just as intricate and complex as the handcrafted cocktails at Kassi Beach House in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The passion fruit limeade and ginger lemon spritz are as refreshing as they are photo-worthy without the buzz. The Whitehound is excellent for those who prefer a boozy citrus floral cocktail, and the Jamaica Fresca is perfectly tart thanks to the hibiscus and slightly smokey from mezcal. Website | 4455 Paradise Rd.

Lavo Party Brunch

A wild time is sure to be had at Lavo Party Brunch. Magnum bottles, cocktail towers, live DJs and a party atmosphere make Lavo the go-to spot for a Las Vegas nightlife experience during daylight. Lavo Party Brunch resumes on October 7 with daytime brunch festivities, dancing on tables and surprises for a wildly fun brunch experience. Website | 3325 Las Vegas Blvd. S

See Also: The 31 Best Las Vegas Bars And Lounges

North Italia

Share the delectable prosciutto pizza with honey, fig, goat cheese and arugula with friends for the perfect balance of salty and sweet. Brunch offerings like the farmer's market scramble and the smoked salmon avocado toast pair seamlessly with the Amalfi sunrise, which showcases vibrant fresh-squeezed orange juice, reposado tequila and hibiscus. The citrus blossom is another refreshing brunch favorite and incorporates limoncello, lemon, fiorente elderflower and prosecco for a bubbly beverage. Website | 1069 Rampart Blvd. S

The Stove NV

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Stove NV Official (@thestovenv)

If the Jamaica fresca at Kassi Beach got you going, try the Jalapeno hibiscus spritz at The Stove NV. With bottomless mimosas offered daily, there is no wrong time to explore The Stove NV. Website | 11261 Eastern Ave. S

Toasted Gastrobrunch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toasted Gastrobrunch (@toastedgastrobrunch)

Three kinds of bloody marys, an entire full-service coffee bar, proper cocktails, and white, peach and blood orange bellinis are all offered at Toasted Gastrobrunch. The Pamplemousse cocktail, pictured above, has gin, grapefruit and floral hints that complete the flavor profile. A hot or iced chai latte or a nitro cold brew is perfect for a morning or mid-day pick-me-up. Website | 9516 Flamingo Rd. W