Breakfast and brunch in Las Vegas can be quite the outing, fueled with savory dishes, mimosas and sweet breakfast items like ricotta pancakes and French toast. Make the most of brunch or breakfast with family and friends at these breakfast spots in Las Vegas.

Bardot Brasserie

Location: Aria Resort & Casino | 3730 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Chefs Michael Mina and Nick Dugan joined forces to bring French cafe-style breakfast to the Las Vegas Strip but with a modern twist and more egg selections than most Parisian cafes. Visit Bardot Brasserie for brunch Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Delicious breakfast entrees like the French omelet with gruyère cheese, salad and hash browns with the option to add Petrossian Daurenki caviar or the petit croque madame with a sunny side up egg, Parisian ham on a toasted croissant transport diners to the fresh and pure breakfast tastes on Rue La Fayette or along the Seine River.

Bouchon

Location: The Venetian | 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. S

The bénédicte au crabe is made with jumbo lump crab, poached eggs, onion confit and sweet corn mounted on top of an English muffin and drowned in Hollandaise at Bouchon Bistro in The Venetian. The poulet et des gaufres is a savory item that includes roasted chicken, bacon, and chive waffles with Crown maple sweet syrup.

Casa Calavera

Location: Virgin Hotels | 4455 Paradise Road

La Mañana Brunch occurs every Sunday at Casa Calavera Las Vegas in Virgin Hotels. It begins at 10 a.m. and concludes at 3 p.m. Spice things up with live music, micheladas, huevos rancheros, chorizo, egg tacos and more at Casa Calavera Las Vegas.

Catch

Location: Aria | 3730 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Get caught up at Catch for seriously delicious brunch and Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. The seafood restaurant serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shakshuka combines baked egg, artichoke, ground turkey, and Mediterranean spiced ragu feta cheese on challah bread for an explosive and satiating breakfast.

Echo & Rig

Location: Tivoli Village | 440 Rampart Blvd. S

Enjoy brunch at Echo & Rig at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson or the Tivoli Village location off Rampart Boulevard. Both locations serve brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Eggslut

The fairfax breakfast sandwich with fluffy eggs from Eggslut at Cosmopolitan

Location: Cosmopolitan | 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Eggslut is the perfect solution to a mean appetite when short on time. With quick turnaround times and the option for takeaway to eat on the go, enjoy a delectable breakfast meal in the sit-down cafe or on the run. Taste the many varieties of egg preparations at this egg-centric eatery.

Honey Salt

Location: Summerlin | 1031 Rampart Blvd. S

The Carnival French toast at Honey Salt in Summerlin is toffee apple-filled, with candied apples and caramel corn for added sweetness. Honey Salt is a great spot to satisfy everyone at your brunch party, with ample options for all dietary restrictions, including gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan. Meet for brunch at Honey Salt on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Kassi Beach House

Location: Virgin Hotels Las Vegas | 4455 Paradise Road

The deliciously savory and salty breakfast pizza at Kassi Beach House combines provolone and parmesan cheeses, guanciale pork, scrambled egg and green onion. Share the ricotta pancakes with salted caramel, and bananas for a sweet family-style dessert or have it all to yourself! The right balance of sweet and salty makes this beautiful Tulum-vibe brunch hot spot the place to be and eat.

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway

Location: Wynn Las Vegas | 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. S

This hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas has some of the most delightful foods around the clock. Get lost in the Snickers pancakes, the truffle mushroom grits and the many other decadent breakfast plates at La Cave. Late-night bites and brunch at La Cave offer memorable dining experiences at Wynn Las Vegas.

Lago

Location: Bellagio Las Vegas | 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Chef Julian Serrano, recipient of the James Beard Award, brings an Italian take on brunch to Lago at Bellagio Las Vegas. Enjoy the fountain views while biting into the creations of this award-winning, esteemed chef. Brunch is served Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Lavo Italian Restaurant & Lounge

Location: The Palazzo | 3325 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Weekend brunch at Lavo has been a long-standing Vegas vacation tradition for a good reason. Coined as "the Champagne party brunch," Lavo has provided boisterous brunching for years with live chef stations, made-to-order pasta stations, endless all-inclusive brunch menus and more. Turn up at the wild brunch party with Tao Group Hospitality on Saturdays with Lavo Party Brunch.

Marche Bacchus

Location: Desert Shore | 2620 Regatta Drive

A lovely lakeside breakfast or brunch awaits at Marche Bacchus in the Lakeside Village Center at Desert Shores. Served all week long, this French bistro offers brunch items like croque monsieur and madame, BBQ poached oysters and more.

Sadelle's

Location: Bellagio Las Vegas | 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Take in the stunning views of the Conservatory and Botanical Gardens at Bellagio Las Vegas while savoring dishes like sticky buns, eggs benedict, and chopped salads at Sadelle's. Flooded with sunlight and surrounded by greenery, the food and environment give life to guests.

Salt & Ivy

Patio dining area at Salt & Ivy at Aria Resort & Casino

Location: Aria Resort & Casino | 3730 Las Vegas Blvd. S

American favorites, light and healthy dishes, and breakfast classics are all offered at Salt & Ivy in an airy patio setting. Overlook the pool deck while sipping handcrafted libations and conversing over breakfast.

Spago

Location: Bellagio Las Vegas | 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S

Ideal for a mild-weathered weekend morning or afternoon, Spago Las Vegas provides a beautiful brunch with cocktail fountains for the table, seafood towers and remarkable Bellagio water show views. The freshly baked chocolate croissants, brioche french toast, tuna tartare cones and smoked salmon pizza keep guests returning for more.

STK Steakhouse

Location: Cosmopolitan | 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. S

The STK Steakhouse brunch offering made quite a splash when the social restaurant decided to add another meal to its repertoire. The lobster eggs benedict, truffle steak and eggs and Wagyu breakfast burger, complete with a fried egg, Wagyu 7-ounce patty and bacon, have tummies rumbling for more.

Wally's Wine and Spirits

Location: Resorts World | 3000 Las Vegas Blvd.

Wally's in Resorts World Las Vegas offers brunch every day of the week. The wood oven French toast has vanilla custard for the ultimate soft and fluffy texture and vanilla mousse, muscovado brulee and berries on top.