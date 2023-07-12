Search Our Site

The 13 Best Blue Paints That Are Trending Right Now

By Phebe Wahl | July 12, 2023

As a ubiquitous paint pick for interiors, the exact hue of blue you select sets the mood. Opt for pale shades of sky blue for an airy, serene space—or something more dramatic to add depth.

Screen_Shot_2023-07-11_at_4_00_59_PM.png

Benjamin Moore Evening Sky, benjaminmoore.com. Shop here.

Screen_Shot_2023-07-11_at_3_56_58_PM.png

Benjamin Moore Ocean Air, benjaminmoore.com. Shop here.

Screen_Shot_2023-07-11_at_3_57_39_PM.png

Benjamin Moore Twilight 2058-10, benjaminmoore.com. Shop here.

Screen_Shot_2023-07-11_at_3_58_44_PM.png

Clare Blue’d Up, clare.com. Shop here.

Clare_Wet_Paint_Blue_Ivy_v1.jpg

Clare Blue Ivy, clare.com. Shop here.

Clare_Wet_Paint_Nairobi_Blue_v2.jpg

Clare Nairobi Blue, clare.com. Shop here.

BREATHE_CC_090-018.jpg

Graham & Brown Breathe, grahambrown.com. Shop here.

Lulworth_Blue_No_89_copy.jpg

Farrow & Ball Lulworth Blue No. 89, farrow-ball.com. Shop here.

Hague_Blue_No_30.jpg

Farrow & Ball Hague Blue No. 30, farrow-ball.com. Shop here.

Stiffkey_Blue_No_281.jpg

Farrow & Ball Stiffkey Blue No. 281, farrow-ball.com. Shop here.

Mare_Island_Roman_Clay.jpg

Portola Paints Mare Island, portolapaints.com. Shop here.

Blue_Heron_Acrylic_Paint.jpg

Portola Paints Blue Heron, portolapaints.com. Shop here.

Tradewind_SW_6218.jpg

Sherwin-Williams Tradewind SW 6218, sherwin-williams.com. Shop here.


Photography by: ALL PHOTOS COURTESY OF BRANDS