7 Top Hair Salons For Blowouts In Las Vegas

Whether planning a glamorous night on the Las Vegas Strip or simply craving a hair refresh, finding a top-notch salon for your blowout needs is essential. The entertainment capital of the world is home to numerous high-end salons that promise to pamper you while ensuring your hair looks stunning. From opulent resort salons to trendy boutique spots, here are the top seven hair salons for blowouts in Las Vegas.

The Hair Standard

Website/ Various

With multiple locations, The Hair Standard sets itself apart as one of the premier destinations for blowouts in Las Vegas. The salon's inviting atmosphere is paired with an expert team that prides itself on staying ahead of hair trends. The personalized consultations aim to understand your hair type and desired look, ensuring a flawless, long-lasting blowout. The signature blowouts involve advanced techniques and premium products that leave your hair soft, shiny and voluminous.

IGK Salon at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Website/ 2777 S LAs Vegas Blvd 89109

Located within the luxury Fontainebleau Las Vegas, IGK Salon offers a trendy, upscale experience. The salon's interior exudes modern elegance, and the staff is equally impressive, boasting a roster of stylists trained by the best in the industry. Known for its cutting-edge techniques and best-in-class styling products, IGK Salon ensures every client leaves with a personalized and impeccable look. Blowouts are tailored to create styles that last, perfect for anyone planning a full day of Las Vegas activities.

Salon at Wynn

Website/ 3131 LAs Vegas Blvd 89109

A part of the lavish Wynn Las Vegas resort, the Salon at Wynn brings unparalleled luxury to hair care. The space is designed with high-end aesthetics in mind, offering a serene environment where you can unwind while receiving top-tier service. Their experienced stylists are adept at creating polished, sophisticated blowouts that complement the resort's opulence. For tourists and locals alike, the Salon at Wynn promises an elevated salon experience that matches the elegance of Las Vegas itself.

Hairdreams Salon by Michael Boychuck

Website/ 3570 Las Vegas Blvd 89109

Tucked away on the second floor of Caesars Palace, Hairdreams Salon is synonymous with world-class service. The salon blends a refined atmosphere with cutting-edge hair technology, making it a favorite for those in search of the ultimate blowout. Hairdreams is renowned for its detailed approach to styling and the use of high-quality products that cater to all hair types. Experience the enduring quality and style that accompany a blowout at Hairdreams Salon.

Blowout Rules

Website/ 4115 S Grand Canyon Dr 89147

For those who prioritize both style and efficiency, Blowout Rules offers a dedicated blowout service that ensures you look your best in no time. This salon is focused solely on blowouts, allowing the stylists to perfect their technique and deliver consistently fabulous results. Blowout Rules stands out for its upbeat atmosphere and commitment to making great hair accessible and enjoyable.

Bellagio Spa & Salon

Website/ 3600 S Las Vegas 89109

Enhance your Las Vegas experience with a visit to the opulent Bellagio’s onsite salon. A sanctuary of relaxation and luxury, it offers exquisite blowouts that match the high standards of the resort. The skilled team employs an artful blend of techniques and premium products to ensure that each blowout achieves maximum volume, shine and style. Whether prepping for a special outing or indulging in a self-care day, the Bellagio Salon provides an unforgettable beauty experience.

Sassy Blowtique

Website/ 2560 St Rose Pkwy 89074

For a fun and vibrant salon experience, look no further than Sassy Blowtique. Known for its lively environment and friendly staff, this boutique salon places a strong emphasis on personal service and client satisfaction. The stylists at Sassy Blowtique are adept at turning even the most ordinary hair day into something extraordinary, with blowouts that are both stylish and enduring. Popular among locals looking for regular touch-ups and visitors seeking a quick style upgrade, Sassy Blowtique ensures you walk out with hair that’s ready for any occasion.

In a city where appearances count, finding the right salon for a stunning blowout can make all the difference. Whether you're prepping for a night on the town, an important event, or simply indulging in some self-care, these seven Las Vegas salons offer exceptional blowout services that ensure you’ll always look your best.

