10 Luxe Advent Calendars For The Beauty Queen

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | October 11, 2023 | Style & Beauty Guides

Enjoy the spirit of the season with one of these ultraluxe advent calendars that makes each day a cause for celebration.

Bluemercury 31 Days of Dazzle advent calendar, bluemercury.com

Dr. Barbara Sturm advent calendar, drsturm.com

Eve Lom advent calendar, evelom.com

Philip B. 12 Days of Christmas, philipb.com

Dior La Malle des Rêves, dior.com

Sisley-Paris advent calendar, sisley-paris.com

Guerlain Beehive advent calendar, guerlain.com

Maison Francis Kurkdjian The Countdown Calendar, franciskurkdjian.com

Saks 25 Days of Beauty advent calendar, saks.com

Fragrance Advent Calendar, us.glasshousefragrances.com


