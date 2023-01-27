By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | January 27, 2023 | Magazine Food & Drink Parties Drink List - Bars
Las Vegas is one of the top destinations in the country for the beverage industry. Top-tier mixologists and bartenders paired with stunning spatial concepts and views create one-of-a-kind celebrations and experiences. With so many spots to choose from, we collected the best bars and lounges you must try.
Aria Resorts & Casino | Website
Atmosphere: Live music and freshly shaken, stirred and or poured cocktails set the scene to dance with old friends and make new ones. Shine the dancing shoes and step out to this timeless spot.
Must Try: Blackberry Bliss
Pro Tip: Stop by the cafe next to the poker room for a late night snack or a tasty dessert.
Resorts World Las Vegas | Website
Atmosphere: Carrie Bradshaw and her girl pack would fit in seamlessly here. You most likely cannot overdress for a night at this sky-high swanky lounge.
Must Try: Highlands
Pro Tip: Observe the strip through the golden telescope for a new look at Las Vegas.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas | Website
Atmosphere: With a very prominent rockstar vibe, one can fit right in with black attire, dark eyeshadow and messy curls at this spot. The Valentino Garavani Rockstud Cage Pumps on display in your closet and the Doc Martens are itching for a night at this grunge music venue and lounge.
Must Try: Wild Orchid
Pro Tip: Check out the event calendar and see if any of your favorite bands are playing and order your favorite whiskey by the bottle to share with your party.
Wynn Las Vegas | Website
Atmosphere: This venue is airy, light and a bit like something out of a fairy tale, much like the rest of Wynn Las Vegas.
Must Try: Havana
Pro Tip: Ask for a flight of caviar with your cocktails to elevate the experience.
Atmosphere: Bright, fun and creative interiors are adorned with glowing colorful artwork and vibrant pinks and reds set against deep black throughout. Wear bright colors like cobalt blue, regal purple or canary yellow or neon colors to stand out yet match the vibe of the venue or wear solid black to blend in.
Must Try: Isabella
Pro Tip: Order several dishes and share family-style to get a little taste of everything.
The Cromwell Las Vegas | Website
Atmosphere: Suits and cocktail dresses paired with stilettos often saunter around the room on guests enjoying cold sips of delightful cocktails.
Must Try: 21 Questions
Pro Tip: If you and your group are feeling extra adventurous, order the Rollercoaster Pernod Absinthe cocktail. Come at the right time to enjoy live music performances.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas | Website
Atmosphere: Glitz and glamor are strewn throughout the entire property. Match the dazzling setting of this Instagram-picture-worthy destination with sparkling jewelry, shoes and handbags that catch every glint of light.
Must Try: The Verbena
Pro Tip: Order the must try cocktail for a buzzing numbing sensation in your mouth.
Paris Las Vegas | Website
Atmosphere: This mainly outdoor spot has been around for longer than most can remember. This venue continues to stand the test of time and still attracts visitors to drop in for a taste of Paris in Las Vegas.
Must Try: Cristal by the bottle
Pro Tip: Bachelorette party packages are available to celebrate soon-to-be brides.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas | Website
Atmosphere: Upscale attire and company yet a comfortable setting make this spot a great place to stop in for a round or two of cocktails with friends. Comfortable seating is available earlier on in the night and it tends to get a little more crowded and buzzing as the night goes on.
Must Try: Don Sandia Specialty Shooter
Pro Tip: Take in extra electrolytes, vitamins and minerals by eating your shot glass.
Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino | Website
Atmosphere: Located inside of Bugsy and Meyer's Steakhouse, The Count Room creates a smooth and intimate ambience with a vintage feel.
Must Try: The Millionaire
Pro Tip: Stop in on a Friday or Saturday night to enjoy live jazz sets. Build your own Old Fashioned Experience.
The Venetian Las Vegas | Website
Atmosphere & Attire: A sophisticated lounge perched on the side of the casino floor, this spot is surrounded by a library of books. Though you may not see many guests actually reading, the ambience gives way for mature conversations and mysterious encounters.
Must Try: Secret Agent
Pro Tip: Do some damage at the Grand Canal Shoppes before stopping in to wet the whistle.
Resorts World Las Vegas | Website
Atmosphere & Attire: A sexy and cool aura permeates every inch of this space. This cigar bar and lounge is complete with fun soul and hip-hop music most nights.
Must Try: Bella Donna
Pro Tip: Inquire about the Cigar Locker Lounge opportunity for exclusive perks.
The Venetian Las Vegas | Website
Atmosphere & Attire: Blue and purple neon lights create an electric glow at this fun new addition to The Venetian Las Vegas cocktail collective.
Must Try: Western Sour
Pro Tip: Wear silver or white to reflect the cool-toned lights for a killer Instagram shot.
Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas | Website
Atmosphere & Attire: This watering hole has served guests for decades. Just as seriously as they take their cocktails, they prioritize their music acts as well!
Must Try: Good Karma Margarita
Pro Tip: Come on the right night and you just may run into a celebrity like 50 Cent.
Resorts World Las Vegas | Website
Atmosphere & Attire: There are completely different experiences to be had here. Some nights the live DJ has the dance floor bumping with guests showing off their dance moves to old school tunes while other nights a more relaxed yet social environment exists here.
Must Try: Espresso Martini
Pro Tip: If you have hit a streak of bad luck gambling, this venue located on the casino gaming floor offers a great opportunity to regroup.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas | Website
Atmosphere & Attire: This vibrant secret spot is decked out in multi-colored string lights and neon decor fit for a fiesta any night.
Must Try: Lavender Vida Loca
Pro Tip: Transport to the child-like wonder of the secret club you created in the nook underneath the stairs or in the walk-in closet as a kid with this slice of imagination with a side of mezcal for the grown-up version without the curfew. Although this spot usually closes at midnight, there are plenty of late night entertainment options at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
3713 West Sahara Avenue, 89102 | Website
Atmosphere: This place takes their cocktails seriously. Only the best of bartenders can keep up with the demand of the constantly crowded bar while mixing up ambrosial hand-crafted cocktails.
Must Try: Vieux Carr'e
Pro Tip: There is both an early happy hour and a super late happy hour which makes this spot a great start to your evening or a pleasant night cap.
Resorts World Las Vegas | Website
Atmosphere: A secret speakeasy not clearly detectable by those passing by creates a hidden gem in plain sight.
Must Try: The One Night Stand
Pro Tip: If you have not been already, search for the cat to give you a clue as to where this elusive spot may be inside of Resorts World Las Vegas.
Park MGM Las Vegas | Website
Atmosphere: Get down at Juniper Lounge after enjoying a show at the Dolby Theater.
Must Try: Selva Rey Mai Tai
Pro Tip: Try one of the new specially-curated cocktails using the Selva Rey rum by Bruno Mars to honor the Silk Sonic residency at Park MGM with Dolby Live.
Circa Resort & Casino | Website
Atmosphere & Attire: Cocktails with a view of the Las Vegas strip, downtown and the Vegas valley is a lovely addition to any evening. Watch the city lights glitter while sipping libations and laughing with friends or a love interest.
Must Try: Writer's Block
Pro Tip: Impress your date with a romantic sunset and cocktails from the 60th floor. Check the exact time of sunset and arrive earlier to order drinks and watch the sky transform.
Bellagio Las Vegas | Website
Atmosphere: A pretty lounge dedicated to sports on game day and a relaxing yet socially buzzing environment on all days, Lily Bar & Lounge has got you covered.
Must Try: The Mean Green Mule
Pro Tip: This is the spot if you are looking for a spot to watch the game that has a fully stocked bar away from the sportsbook. Place your mobile bets and watch the game here.
Park MGM Las Vegas | Website
Atmosphere: With live music Thursday through Saturday and latin nights on Thursdays it is pretty much always a party here. Wear shoes that can withstand hours of dancing because the tequila and mezcal paired with the irresistible latin beats will have you dancing for hours.
Must Try: Mama's Margarita
Pro Tip: Be sure to drink plenty of water in between your cocktails or shots to keep hydrated while dancing.
Caesars Palace | Website
Atmosphere: Cigars are not the only thing smoked here at this cigar bar. Enjoy tableside smoking of your whiskey, scotches and blends.
Must Try: Monte Sidecar
Pro Tip: Shop, smoke and sip at Montecristo Cigar Bar. Visit 1 of the biggest humidors in all of Las Vegas here.
Wynn Las Vegas | Website
Atmosphere: Mariena Mercer Boarini mixed up the cocktail menu to refresh guests as they watch the Lake of Dreams show at Wynn Las Vegas.
Must Try: Evangelista
Pro Tip: Reserve a table at XS Nightclub to head to afterwards to dance and sing along to your favorite songs and DJs.
Bellagio Las Vegas | Website
Atmosphere: Petrossian Caviar is known as one of the worlds most quality brands of caviar available. Pair that with top-notch cocktails and live piano performances and it is sure to be a memorable evening.
Must Try: No Big Dill
Pro Tip: Make a reservation since this place is generally booked out during peak hours or visit the 24-hour spot during less popular times of the day if no reservation has been made.
The Venetian Las Vegas | Website
Atmosphere: Interior elements fit for a classic opera theater give the entire atmosphere a sense of elegance. Dust off the outfit you have been saving for a special occasion because it is always a time to dress up at this lounge.
Must Try: Gringo Peligroso
Pro Tip: The "Champagne Call Button" elevates any photo if matched with the right attitude and attire. Dress to impress and feel your best at Rosina Cocktail Lounge.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas | Website
Atmosphere: A relaxed retreat vibe within the stimulating Superfrico gives guests a chance to step away from the excitement and noise of the Superfrico experience.
Must Try: Southside Snowplow
Pro Tip: Make this a two-for-one because both Superfrico and the Ski Lodge are musts to amplify your Vegas experience.
Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas | Website
Atmosphere & Attire: Frequented by the Las Vegas elite and world travelers alike, this elevated lounge offers impressive views wrapped in the floor to ceiling window walls of the cocktail lounge.
Must Try: Block 16
Pro Tip: Enjoy the views during the daytime as well over tea, desserts, finger sandwiches and champagne during the Tea Lounge hours.
Delano Las Vegas | Website
Atmosphere: Ride the glass elevator to the Skyfall Lounge at Delano Las Vegas and catch views on your way up. Once you arrive at your destination even more stunning views are there to take in while you toast to life with friends.
Must Try: Rosebud
Pro Tip: Book a pet-friendly suite and enjoy the Delano BathHouse Spa during your vacation or staycation.
Turnberry Place | Website
Atmosphere: Dress to the nines for this slice of elegance on the North end of the strip. With marble and crystal throughout, this spot will have you feeling like royalty.
Must Try: Naked & Famous
Pro Tip: Call ahead of time because this super exclusive club is not available to just anyone.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas | Website
Atmosphere: This 24-hour drenched in gold destination has everything The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas is about. Gold, glitter, sparkles and an alluring flow throughout. Captivate the attention of others or be captivated at Vesper Bar.
Must Try: Kimono
Pro Tip: Located right at the entrance, Vesper Bar is a great start to your night at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas. Meet up with your friends here before venturing on to the rest the property has to offer.
Pull from this list for the best bars and lounges in Las Vegas. Meet up for events, pre-dinner drinks, pre-show cocktails and more.*Please drink responsibly.
Photography by: Courtesy of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; Courtesy of Resorts World Las Vegas; Robert Miller; Sabin Orr