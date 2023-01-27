By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Food & Drink Parties Drink List - Bars

Las Vegas is one of the top destinations in the country for the beverage industry. Top-tier mixologists and bartenders paired with stunning spatial concepts and views create one-of-a-kind celebrations and experiences. With so many spots to choose from, we collected the best bars and lounges you must try.

Alibi Ultra Lounge

Aria Resorts & Casino | Website

Atmosphere: Live music and freshly shaken, stirred and or poured cocktails set the scene to dance with old friends and make new ones. Shine the dancing shoes and step out to this timeless spot.

Must Try: Blackberry Bliss

Pro Tip: Stop by the cafe next to the poker room for a late night snack or a tasty dessert.

Allē Lounge on 66

Resorts World Las Vegas | Website

Atmosphere: Carrie Bradshaw and her girl pack would fit in seamlessly here. You most likely cannot overdress for a night at this sky-high swanky lounge.

Must Try: Highlands

Pro Tip: Observe the strip through the golden telescope for a new look at Las Vegas.

The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas | Website

Atmosphere: With a very prominent rockstar vibe, one can fit right in with black attire, dark eyeshadow and messy curls at this spot. The Valentino Garavani Rockstud Cage Pumps on display in your closet and the Doc Martens are itching for a night at this grunge music venue and lounge.

Must Try: Wild Orchid

Pro Tip: Check out the event calendar and see if any of your favorite bands are playing and order your favorite whiskey by the bottle to share with your party.

Bar Parasol

Wynn Las Vegas | Website

Atmosphere: This venue is airy, light and a bit like something out of a fairy tale, much like the rest of Wynn Las Vegas.

Must Try: Havana

Pro Tip: Ask for a flight of caviar with your cocktails to elevate the experience.

Bar Zazu



Resorts World Las Vegas | Website

Atmosphere: Bright, fun and creative interiors are adorned with glowing colorful artwork and vibrant pinks and reds set against deep black throughout. Wear bright colors like cobalt blue, regal purple or canary yellow or neon colors to stand out yet match the vibe of the venue or wear solid black to blend in.

Must Try: Isabella

Pro Tip: Order several dishes and share family-style to get a little taste of everything.

Bound Cocktail Lounge

The Cromwell Las Vegas | Website

Atmosphere: Suits and cocktail dresses paired with stilettos often saunter around the room on guests enjoying cold sips of delightful cocktails.

Must Try: 21 Questions

Pro Tip: If you and your group are feeling extra adventurous, order the Rollercoaster Pernod Absinthe cocktail. Come at the right time to enjoy live music performances.

Chandelier Bar

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas | Website

Atmosphere: Glitz and glamor are strewn throughout the entire property. Match the dazzling setting of this Instagram-picture-worthy destination with sparkling jewelry, shoes and handbags that catch every glint of light.

Must Try: The Verbena

Pro Tip: Order the must try cocktail for a buzzing numbing sensation in your mouth.

Chateau Rooftop

Paris Las Vegas | Website

Atmosphere: This mainly outdoor spot has been around for longer than most can remember. This venue continues to stand the test of time and still attracts visitors to drop in for a taste of Paris in Las Vegas.

Must Try: Cristal by the bottle

Pro Tip: Bachelorette party packages are available to celebrate soon-to-be brides.

Clique Bar & Lounge

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas | Website

Atmosphere: Upscale attire and company yet a comfortable setting make this spot a great place to stop in for a round or two of cocktails with friends. Comfortable seating is available earlier on in the night and it tends to get a little more crowded and buzzing as the night goes on.

Must Try: Don Sandia Specialty Shooter

Pro Tip: Take in extra electrolytes, vitamins and minerals by eating your shot glass.

The Count Room

Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino | Website

Atmosphere: Located inside of Bugsy and Meyer's Steakhouse, The Count Room creates a smooth and intimate ambience with a vintage feel.

Must Try: The Millionaire

Pro Tip: Stop in on a Friday or Saturday night to enjoy live jazz sets. Build your own Old Fashioned Experience.

The Dorsey Cocktail Bar

The Venetian Las Vegas | Website

Atmosphere & Attire: A sophisticated lounge perched on the side of the casino floor, this spot is surrounded by a library of books. Though you may not see many guests actually reading, the ambience gives way for mature conversations and mysterious encounters.

Must Try: Secret Agent

Pro Tip: Do some damage at the Grand Canal Shoppes before stopping in to wet the whistle.

Eight Lounge

Resorts World Las Vegas | Website

Atmosphere & Attire: A sexy and cool aura permeates every inch of this space. This cigar bar and lounge is complete with fun soul and hip-hop music most nights.

Must Try: Bella Donna

Pro Tip: Inquire about the Cigar Locker Lounge opportunity for exclusive perks.

Electra Cocktail Club

The Venetian Las Vegas | Website

Atmosphere & Attire: Blue and purple neon lights create an electric glow at this fun new addition to The Venetian Las Vegas cocktail collective.

Must Try: Western Sour

Pro Tip: Wear silver or white to reflect the cool-toned lights for a killer Instagram shot.

Foundation Room Las Vegas

Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas | Website

Atmosphere & Attire: This watering hole has served guests for decades. Just as seriously as they take their cocktails, they prioritize their music acts as well!

Must Try: Good Karma Margarita

Pro Tip: Come on the right night and you just may run into a celebrity like 50 Cent.

Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge

Resorts World Las Vegas | Website

Atmosphere & Attire: There are completely different experiences to be had here. Some nights the live DJ has the dance floor bumping with guests showing off their dance moves to old school tunes while other nights a more relaxed yet social environment exists here.

Must Try: Espresso Martini

Pro Tip: If you have hit a streak of bad luck gambling, this venue located on the casino gaming floor offers a great opportunity to regroup.

Ghost Donkey

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas | Website

Atmosphere & Attire: This vibrant secret spot is decked out in multi-colored string lights and neon decor fit for a fiesta any night.

Must Try: Lavender Vida Loca

Pro Tip: Transport to the child-like wonder of the secret club you created in the nook underneath the stairs or in the walk-in closet as a kid with this slice of imagination with a side of mezcal for the grown-up version without the curfew. Although this spot usually closes at midnight, there are plenty of late night entertainment options at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Herbs and Rye

3713 West Sahara Avenue, 89102 | Website

Atmosphere: This place takes their cocktails seriously. Only the best of bartenders can keep up with the demand of the constantly crowded bar while mixing up ambrosial hand-crafted cocktails.

Must Try: Vieux Carr'e

Pro Tip: There is both an early happy hour and a super late happy hour which makes this spot a great start to your evening or a pleasant night cap.

Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den

Resorts World Las Vegas | Website

Atmosphere: A secret speakeasy not clearly detectable by those passing by creates a hidden gem in plain sight.

Must Try: The One Night Stand

Pro Tip: If you have not been already, search for the cat to give you a clue as to where this elusive spot may be inside of Resorts World Las Vegas.

Juniper Cocktail Lounge

Park MGM Las Vegas | Website

Atmosphere: Get down at Juniper Lounge after enjoying a show at the Dolby Theater.

Must Try: Selva Rey Mai Tai

Pro Tip: Try one of the new specially-curated cocktails using the Selva Rey rum by Bruno Mars to honor the Silk Sonic residency at Park MGM with Dolby Live.

Legacy Club Rooftop Cocktails

Circa Resort & Casino | Website

Atmosphere & Attire: Cocktails with a view of the Las Vegas strip, downtown and the Vegas valley is a lovely addition to any evening. Watch the city lights glitter while sipping libations and laughing with friends or a love interest.

Must Try: Writer's Block

Pro Tip: Impress your date with a romantic sunset and cocktails from the 60th floor. Check the exact time of sunset and arrive earlier to order drinks and watch the sky transform.

Lily Bar & Lounge

Bellagio Las Vegas | Website

Atmosphere: A pretty lounge dedicated to sports on game day and a relaxing yet socially buzzing environment on all days, Lily Bar & Lounge has got you covered.

Must Try: The Mean Green Mule

Pro Tip: This is the spot if you are looking for a spot to watch the game that has a fully stocked bar away from the sportsbook. Place your mobile bets and watch the game here.

Mama Rabbit Mezcal + Tequila Bar

Park MGM Las Vegas | Website

Atmosphere: With live music Thursday through Saturday and latin nights on Thursdays it is pretty much always a party here. Wear shoes that can withstand hours of dancing because the tequila and mezcal paired with the irresistible latin beats will have you dancing for hours.

Must Try: Mama's Margarita

Pro Tip: Be sure to drink plenty of water in between your cocktails or shots to keep hydrated while dancing.

Montecristo Cigar Bar

Caesars Palace | Website

Atmosphere: Cigars are not the only thing smoked here at this cigar bar. Enjoy tableside smoking of your whiskey, scotches and blends.

Must Try: Monte Sidecar

Pro Tip: Shop, smoke and sip at Montecristo Cigar Bar. Visit 1 of the biggest humidors in all of Las Vegas here.

Overlook Lounge, Aperitifs & Spirits

Wynn Las Vegas | Website

Atmosphere: Mariena Mercer Boarini mixed up the cocktail menu to refresh guests as they watch the Lake of Dreams show at Wynn Las Vegas.

Must Try: Evangelista

Pro Tip: Reserve a table at XS Nightclub to head to afterwards to dance and sing along to your favorite songs and DJs.

Petrossian Bar

Bellagio Las Vegas | Website

Atmosphere: Petrossian Caviar is known as one of the worlds most quality brands of caviar available. Pair that with top-notch cocktails and live piano performances and it is sure to be a memorable evening.

Must Try: No Big Dill

Pro Tip: Make a reservation since this place is generally booked out during peak hours or visit the 24-hour spot during less popular times of the day if no reservation has been made.

Rosina Cocktail Lounge

The Venetian Las Vegas | Website

Atmosphere: Interior elements fit for a classic opera theater give the entire atmosphere a sense of elegance. Dust off the outfit you have been saving for a special occasion because it is always a time to dress up at this lounge.

Must Try: Gringo Peligroso

Pro Tip: The "Champagne Call Button" elevates any photo if matched with the right attitude and attire. Dress to impress and feel your best at Rosina Cocktail Lounge.

Ski Lodge at Superfrico

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas | Website

Atmosphere: A relaxed retreat vibe within the stimulating Superfrico gives guests a chance to step away from the excitement and noise of the Superfrico experience.

Must Try: Southside Snowplow

Pro Tip: Make this a two-for-one because both Superfrico and the Ski Lodge are musts to amplify your Vegas experience.

Skybar

Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas | Website

Atmosphere & Attire: Frequented by the Las Vegas elite and world travelers alike, this elevated lounge offers impressive views wrapped in the floor to ceiling window walls of the cocktail lounge.

Must Try: Block 16

Pro Tip: Enjoy the views during the daytime as well over tea, desserts, finger sandwiches and champagne during the Tea Lounge hours.

Skyfall Lounge

Delano Las Vegas | Website

Atmosphere: Ride the glass elevator to the Skyfall Lounge at Delano Las Vegas and catch views on your way up. Once you arrive at your destination even more stunning views are there to take in while you toast to life with friends.

Must Try: Rosebud

Pro Tip: Book a pet-friendly suite and enjoy the Delano BathHouse Spa during your vacation or staycation.

Stirling Club

Turnberry Place | Website

Atmosphere: Dress to the nines for this slice of elegance on the North end of the strip. With marble and crystal throughout, this spot will have you feeling like royalty.

Must Try: Naked & Famous

Pro Tip: Call ahead of time because this super exclusive club is not available to just anyone.

Vesper Bar

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas | Website

Atmosphere: This 24-hour drenched in gold destination has everything The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas is about. Gold, glitter, sparkles and an alluring flow throughout. Captivate the attention of others or be captivated at Vesper Bar.

Must Try: Kimono

Pro Tip: Located right at the entrance, Vesper Bar is a great start to your night at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas. Meet up with your friends here before venturing on to the rest the property has to offer.

Pull from this list for the best bars and lounges in Las Vegas. Meet up for events, pre-dinner drinks, pre-show cocktails and more.

*Please drink responsibly.