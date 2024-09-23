Culture, Lifestyle, Style & Beauty, Feature, Lifestyle Feature, Style & Beauty Feature, Features, Style, style and beauty, Featured, Style & Beauty, Community, Creators, Apple News, City Life, Guides,

Whether you need a quick trim, fade or shave, these Las Vegas barbershops are a cut above the rest.

Step through an unassuming janitor’s door into a Prohibition-era paradise at The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails. This hidden gem inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas offers a cutting-edge concept where you can sip craft cocktails while getting a fresh cut or straight razor shave from top barbers. Cheers to that!

Social media guru and master barber Allie Bussa turns hair into sheer artistry. Expect cutting-edge techniques, rich and vibrant color treatments, and intricate designs that will turn heads in the Las Vegas community.

Fino is more than just a barbershop. This upscale lounge offers precision haircuts and razor shaves in a masculine environment, complete with complimentary beverages and personalized consultations to help you look your best.

Give yourself the edge with the help of Elliott and Co. Using the best products—from Xotics to Layrite—Elliott and its deft team offer signature haircuts, ultimate shaves and hot towel treatments that will have you feeling better than ever.

From 60-minute full-body massages and nail treatments to a cut and blowdry by a master barber, Nobleman Quarters has it all at its renowned barbershop. Looking to feel polished all the time? Access Nobleman's unparalleled service whenever you need it with its monthly membership program.

Nothing says “barbershop” quite like checkered flooring and dart boards! At this beloved barbershop in Downtown Las Vegas, locals swing by for a solid haircut, straight razor shave and a good time hanging out with the team.

From Saigon to Las Vegas, Louis is transforming hairstyles worldwide. His thorough techniques make for some of the most pristine haircuts in the county. Whether you’re looking for a modern mullet or a middle part flow, he’s the one to call.

Always accepting new clients, Nelly is taking over the Las Vegas scene with his professional cuts and spirited personality. His informative videos show how he gets from A to Z during a haircut, so you’re never blindsided during your appointment.

