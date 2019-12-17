18 of the Best Bakeries Across America

Edit Team | March 29, 2021 | Food & Drink

Warm bread. It makes life worth living, as do freshly-baked brownies and spongy cakes, perfectly-flaky croissants and gooey cookies. Basically, bakers are the real MVPs.

Whether you're looking to sweeten someone's birthday, celebrate a big win, honor your parents on Mother's or Father's day, or just want a tasty way to say thank you, bakeries are one-stop shops for all things scrumdiddlyumptious. Heck, you don't need a reason to support your local bakery. You just have to have taste.

If you're ready to treat yourself and the ones you love to a food hug, we've got the bakery for you. Our national editors compiled lists of the best bakeries in their cities, and we've highlighted one from each to create a big, bold list of the best bakeries across the United States. From Los Angeles to Miami, New York City, Chicago and Houston, these are the bakeries you've got to try.

Atlanta - The Buttery ATL

2137 Manchester St. NE / Website

The Buttery ATL is new to the scene, but pastry chef Jen Yee is not. The Buttery ATL is Linton and Gina Hopkins’ brainchild, offering grab-and-go, charcuterie, larder provisions and more, but the stars of the show might be Yee’s pastries. Mallow Crunch Brownies, Benton’s Ham Biscuits and the famous Jen Yee’s Dream Cookies are all available, as is a rotating fancy croissant flavor every Friday. Recent ones have included Banoffee and Mocha, and when you're done with these Buttery ATL delights, try one of the other 9 best bakeries in Atlanta.

Aspen - Paradise Bakery & Cafe

320 S. Galena St. / Website

Locally owned and operated since 1981, Paradise Cafe is a true Aspen staple for all things sweet. Best-selling cookies like their caramel pecan and oatmeal chocolate chip can be bought by the dozen. Behind the counter, blueberry cream cheese croissants, blondies, pumpkin nut muffins and an assortment of gelato await. The cafe’s signature raspberry mocha latte is best enjoyed with a raspberry bar fresh from the oven. Even better, Paradise is just one of six amazing bakeries in Aspen.

Boston - Clear Flour Bread & Bakery

178 Thorndike St., Brookline / Website

Specializing in making breads and pastries of France, Italy and Germany, Clear Flour Bread & Bakery scratch mixes and hand shapes fermented doughs before baking them in a stone hearth. Since opening in 1982, they continue to use the best ingredients, including freshly milled, stone ground grains sourced from Maine. Their large, doughy German-style pretzels are sure to curb any carb craving. Available Saturday and Sunday, they are served with a mustard butter dipping sauce and dark German beer. Once you've had your fill of international flavors, try one of the other 7 best bakeries in Boston.

Chicago - Lost Larson

5318 N. Clark St.; 2140 W. Division St. / Website

Formerly the pastry chef for Chicago three-star Michelin restaurant Grace, owner Bobby Schaffer has channeled that culinary passion into this delightful neighborhood destination. The cardamom buns are justifiably craveworthy, and the double chocolate croissant is the best we’ve had in Chicago. The windy city is home to a wealth of fantastic bakeries, though. Be sure to check our full list of 18.

Dallas - LA DUNI LATIN CAFE

4620 McKinney Ave. / Website

Knox District’s coziest bistro mixes the flavors of Cuba, South America and Mexico with European touches to create its beloved pan-Latin menu. Thanks to owners Taco and Dunia Borgia, La Duni has maintained its status as a top spot for brunching. Housemade breads and pastries pair well with foamy Latin hot chocolate, while fresh popovers add a unique element to the restaurant’s famous tortas, or sandwiches. Don’t forget to finish off your meal with a slice of the Cuatro Leches cake—you won’t regret it. You also won't regret checking out our full list of best bakeries in Dallas.

Hamptons - Carissa's The Bakery

221 Pantigo Road, East Hampton / Website

The bread expertise here is no joke. Since 2011, this local favorite has been shaking and baking in the kitchen to produce the flakiest sourdough and baguettes in the area. Sandwich fans know to come to this bakery for lunch, a picnic treat, or any of your sandwich needs. The famous pickle bread is definitely worth a try, and since the menu is available for domestic shipping, you have no excuse to go Carissa-less.

Hawai'i - Breadshop

3408 Waialae Ave., O‘ahu / Website

While the made-from-scratch focaccia and brioche breads are clear fan favorites, the remaining baked goods also boast a made-fresh guarantee. The world-class bakers make this possible by baking in small batches throughout the day and donating leftovers to various food pantries at the end of each night. This is but one of 10 incredible bakeries across the islands. Be sure to check our full list when you're in the area.

Houston - Sinful Vegan Bakery

1714 Webster St. / Website

Welcome to Houston’s first vegan bakery! The exceptional menu constantly has guests asking, “Is this vegan?” Yes, everything offered is 100% vegan. Indulge in bars, cookies, pies, breads and assorted quality baked goods made from scratch, with all natural, mostly organic ingredients by founder and head chef Dylan Carnes. If you are in the mood for a bit of butter and eggs, check the full list of Houston's five best bakeries.

Las Vegas - Bouchon Bakery

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd. / Website

Thomas Keller’s iconic Napa Valley pâtisserie has become a Las Vegas icon as well, with not one but three locations inside Venetian, serving everything from confections to delectable pain au chocolat to reinterpreted childhood favorites such as the Nutter Butter and the Oreo-esque T.K.O. Cookie. Do try the rest of the world-class bakeries on our full list, too.

Los Angeles - Sycamore Kitchen

143 South La Brea Ave. / Website

With a stunning industrial interior, warm environment and delicious menu, Sycamore Kitchen is an urban bakery to be revered. The spot was founded by Karen and Quinn Hatfield, and their extensive experience in the industry—with one Michelin star restaurant already under their belt—is evident in the ingenuity and artistry of the menu. Restaurant highlights include pork belly hash, dark ale spice gingerbread and croque madame. Be sure to check out the rest of L.A.'s best bakeries, some of which are delivery only.

Miami - Flour & Weirdoughs

19 Harbor Dr., Key Biscayne / Website

Miami editors got some help from food influencer The Naughty Fork when putting their full list together, so you can truly trust the picks. Schnur coined this bakery as having the most unique and ever-changing pastries in Miami. It features a fun menu focusing on eclectic yet delicious sourdoughs and viennoiseries. Their famous, 'It’s Brisket B*itch!', brisket croissant and Cinnamon Rolls are a crowd favorite.

New York City - Levain

340 Lafayette St.; 167 W 74th St.; 1484 3rd Ave.; 351 Amsterdam Ave.; 2167 Frederick Douglass Blvd.; 164 N 4th St. / Website

With seven locations spanning all of Manhattan and Brooklyn, Levain is a NYC staple. They have pretty much any sweet you could possibly crave, from their classic chocolate chip cookie, to their sour cream coffee cake, to their cinnamon butter brioche and walnut sticky bun. Can’t make it to the bakery? They also sell frozen cookies in select grocery store freezers. Of course, NYC is home to a multitude of must-try bakeries, so give our full list of 10 a try.

Orange County - C'est Si Bon

149 Riverside Ave suite A / Website

C’est si Bon, like its name’s English translation, “is so good.” Since 1979, C’est si Bon has been a neighborhood staple in Newport Beach and for good reason. Bread may be the star of the show, but the shop offers plenty of other goodies as well, ranging from sheet cakes and tarts to cookies and truffle cups. Be sure to try a filled croissant or an apple puff—they won't disappoint. While you're at it, be sure to check out the other four bakeries on our delicious Orange County list.

Philadelphia - Velvet Sky Bakery

307 Leedom St. / Website

Velvet Sky Bakery is taking a creative approach to their cakes by making three-dimensional sculpted custom cakes for any occasion. Owner and head designer, Jordan Harvey is helping you make the most of your celebration with cakes in the form of animals, books, musical instruments and more. Looking for more variety? We've got nine great Philly bakeries on our full list.

San Francisco - Tartine Bakery

600 Guerrero St. / Website

A Bay Area cult classic, Tartine has four different locations all over San Francisco and has been putting out some of the best bread the city has to offer since their opening. Founders Chad Robinson and Elizabeth Prueitt created all of their signature bread and pastry recipes with the idea of bringing over intricate, handcrafted baked goods to the west coast. This is a staple of the city, and a must on the list of best San Francisco bakeries.

Scottsdale - Crumbl Cookies

7300 N Vía Paseo Del Sur Suite 106 / Website

Seeing is believing at Crumbl Cookies where the cookie crew bakes and prepares their creations in an open-kitchen environment in front of customers. While their famed “world’s best chocolate chip cookies'' and chilled sugar cookies are always on the menu, Crumbl features four other weekly rotating specialty flavors. Indulge in unique offerings like s’mores, lemon glaze, and cinnamon toast. Check out the rest of the bakeries on our full Scottsdale list, too.

Silicon Valley - Alexander’s Patisserie

19379 Stevens Creek Blvd., Cupertino / Website

Alexander’s Patisserie is a one-stop destination for pastries and desserts of all kinds, from croissants to chocolates to macarons, but the gems that shine brightest are its full-size cakes (mousse cakes, opera cakes and Black Forest cakes) often done up with icing in eye-catching jewel tones. Chef Phuong Quach Fung not only knows and works with California’s bountiful fruits, but brings an Asian influence to her modern French cuisine. Take a culinary adventure around the world with our full list of best bakeries in Silicon Valley.

Washington D.C. - Buttercream Bakeshop



1250 9th St. NW / Website

Arguably the most celebrated bakery in the area, this Shaw neighborhood eatery has been featured in the Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal for their food contributions to weddings, birthdays and other large celebrations. Our suggestion? Try some of their fan favorite dishes, such as their Cinnacone, a luscious hybrid of a cinnamon roll and a scone, or their Hawiian-inspired 808 bar, which is made with a chocolate-macadamia nut crust, a pile of coconut cream and a chocolate ganache topping. Still hungry? Try the other four bakeries on our full list.