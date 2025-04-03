The Best April Events In Las Vegas

Culture, Feature, Events, Entertainment, City Life,

Entertainment abounds in Las Vegas, whether you’re at a concert or charity gala.

From April 30 to May 17, join Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar and his powerhouse bandmates, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff, for The Best of All Worlds Tour – The Residency. PHOTO BY LEAH STEIGER

4/1-6

THE WIZ

Journey into Oz during this funky reimagining of Dorothy’s classic tale, directed by Schele Williams and choreographed by Beyoncé collaborator JaQuel Knight. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com



Flying into The Smith Center from April 1 through 6, The Wiz retells the story of Oz with an important historical narrative. PHOTO BY JEREMY DANIEL

4/2-5

SMOKEY ROBINSON

Experience the timeless charm of legendary singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson as he brings his iconic voice to Las Vegas through hits ranging from “Ooo Baby Baby” to “The Tracks of My Tears.” 8:30 p.m., The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

4/2-12

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Rhinestones meet raw talent as eight-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood enjoys one last hurrah during the final shows of her Las Vegas residency. 8 p.m., Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com

4/4

VEGAS PBS: THE BIG PARTY 2025

Revel in Las Vegas’ golden age during a night of delicious eats, drinks and showstopping entertainment to support public television. 6 p.m., The Industrial Event Space, vegaspbs.org

4/4-12

EAGLES

Catch the Eagles swooping into the bright lights of Las Vegas for their can’t-miss sensational Sphere residency, proving why they’ve flown high in the music world for over five decades. 8:30 p.m., Sphere Las Vegas, thesphere.com

4/5

BRIAN MCKNIGHT

R&B legend and 17-time Grammy nominee Brian McKnight is set to mesmerize Sin City with an intimate evening of soulful hits like “Back at One” and “One Last Cry.” 8 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

4/5

22ND ANNUAL PAINT THE TOWN RED GALA

The Junior League of Las Vegas’ anticipated black-tie affair returns. This annual celebration and awards ceremony will advance women’s leadership and spark community change. 6 p.m., Durango Casino & Resort, pttr2025.givesmart.com





Aziz Ansari brings his sharp-witted commentary to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 5. PHOTO BY RUVAN WIJESOORIYA

4/5

AZIZ ANSARI

The Emmy-winning co-creator of Master of None will showcase his wit and incisive cultural commentary during his brand-new Hypothetical Tour. 7 p.m., The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, caesars.com

4/6

2025 ROYAL TEA: CIRCUS EXTRAVAGANZA

Step into a world where elegant teatime meets a whimsical circus to support vital educational programs for Las Vegas families through the Discovery Children’s Museum. 1 p.m., Durango Casino & Resort, discoverykidslv.org

4/9-12

LIONEL RICHIE

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee extends his spectacular Vegas residency as a legendary artist who has garnered every major award from Grammys to the Gershwin Prize. 8 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

4/9-12

25TH ANNUAL GOVERNOR’S BLACK TIE

The four-day spectacular promises an unforgettable fusion of philanthropy and entertainment to benefit eight local charities, where Grammy-winning artist Darius Rucker will take the stage on April 10. Multiple locations, olympiacompaniesfoundation.org





The 25th annual Governor’s Black Tie will take place over four days, kicking off with the Governor’s Grand Bash. PHOTO COURTESY OF OLYMPIA COMPANIES CHARITABLE FOUNDATION

4/11-12

BOOTS IN THE PARK

Pull on your party boots for an exhilarating day filled with performances by Old Dominion, Jordan Davis, Tyler Hubbard and more during this country music extravaganza. Desert Breeze Events Center, bootsinthepark.com

4/11-13

CHUMPCON

Experience the eccentric world of ChumpCon, where Bravo star Jeff Lewis and your favorite Chumps converge for an unbeatable weekend of poolside parties, intimate cocktail hours and late-night revelry. Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com

4/11-19

THE B-52S

The legendary “Love Shack” crew will rock Sin City once again, showcasing their infectious party vibes on five unmissable dates. 8:30 p.m., The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

4/12

WOMEN UNITED FASHION SHOW LUNCHEON: FIERCE AND FEARLESS

From chic styles on the runway to community connection, this charitable afternoon of empowerment and elegance gives back to United Way of Southern Nevada. 11 a.m., KAOS Nightclub at Palms Casino Resort, uwsn.org

4/12

GLORILLA

North Memphis trailblazer GloRilla will light up Las Vegas this spring with The Glorious Tour during a can’t-miss performance. 8 p.m., The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, virginhotelslv.com

4/12

THE LAS VEGAS PHILHARMONIC PRESENTS TCHAIKOVSKY’S FIFTH

This dazzling spring showcase, led by internationally acclaimed conductor Yaniv Segal, features virtuoso pianist Sara Davis Buechner during a night of symphonic sound. 7:30 p.m., Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

4/12

RACE FOR HOPE 2025

Join Vegas community members as they walk, run and stroll in solidarity—fostering essential support for Southern Nevada families through Grant a Gift. 7:30 a.m., Town Square Las Vegas, grantagift.com

4/13

JEFF DUNHAM

Ventriloquist extraordinaire Jeff Dunham promises an evening of unparalleled entertainment with his beloved cast of characters. 8 p.m., PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, caesars.com/planet-hollywood

4/13

10TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT GALA

Celebrating a decade of artistic excellence, the Young Artists Orchestra of Las Vegas invites the community to an unforgettable afternoon featuring a post-concert gala with the opportunity to meet the artists. 2 p.m., Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

4/16

BEABADOOBEE

Rising star Beabadoobee continues her meteoric ascent with a one-night stop in Las Vegas, joined by indie darlings Pretty Sick and Keni Titus. 7:30 p.m., The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

4/16-19

DAVID BLAINE

After decades of mind-bending feats, David Blaine carries on his residency of mystifying talents into April, offering more chances to witness his legendary illusions. 8 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

4/17-26

DEAD & COMPANY

Dead & Company brings its mind-bending musical experience to the Sphere, where swirling visuals and tie-dyed bliss await those ready to dance under the world’s largest LED canvas. 7:30 p.m., Sphere Las Vegas, thesphere.com

4/18

CHELSEA HANDLER

Comedian Chelsea Handler continues to make her bold mark on Las Vegas history, shaking up The Chelsea with riotous laughter. 8 p.m., The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

4/19

JONATHAN VAN NESS

From fab to fierce, the beloved television personality, bestselling author and hair guru is poised to dazzle audiences with his new Hot & Healed! Tour. 10 p.m., The Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

4/19-27

PETER PAN

Trey McIntyre’s striking world premiere of Peter Pan presents a spellbinding journey through Neverland where magic meets movement, featuring Sir Edward Elgar’s enchanting score. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

4/24

FORK CANCER LAS VEGAS

Fork Cancer Las Vegas invites community members to swing into action through golf, gourmet cuisine and giving back. 6:30 p.m., Atomic Golf, forkcancerlv.acsgala.org

4/24

A RUNWAY AFFAIR

Indulge in a springtime lunch while models strut down the catwalk in J. Mendel designs during this afternoon event, which gives back to Opportunity Village. opportunityvillage.org

4/25

2ND ANNUAL FORE YOUTH GOLF TOURNAMENT

With a $50,000 hole-in-one prize, this charitable shotgun tournament gathers golf enthusiasts to tee off in support of the Children’s Foundation of Las Vegas. 8 a.m., Arroyo Golf Club, cflv.org

4/25-26

GEORGE BENSON

Legendary 10-time Grammy winner George Benson will amaze audiences with his signature jazz mastery during two exclusive, back-to-back performances. 8 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

4/26

2025 WALK FOR WISHES

Join fellow wish-granters to make strides during this family-friendly celebration that has already helped grant over 375,000 wishes nationwide. 8 a.m., Town Square Las Vegas, wish.org

4/26

DANIEL TOSH

Stand-up in Sin City is more fearless than ever as Daniel Tosh takes center stage for one night only this April. 8 p.m., The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

4/26

AC/DC

Rock titans AC/DC will shake Allegiant Stadium to its foundation during the Power Up Tour, featuring stadium-sized anthems that only these Australian legends can deliver. 7 p.m., Allegiant Stadium, allegiantstadium.com

4/26

DOGSTAR

Join the California-born alt-rock trio Bret Domrose, Robert Mailhouse and Keanu Reeves for a performance that will raise the roof of the Strip’s latest luxury resort. 8 p.m., BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, fontainebleaulasvegas.com

4/27

AIDS WALK 2025

In its 35th year, this benefit walk gathers the Las Vegas community to support Aid for AIDS Nevada. 10 a.m., Las Vegas Ballpark, afanlv.org

4/30-5/17

SAMMY HAGAR

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar brings his high-energy residency to town alongside a powerhouse lineup including bandmates Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff. 8 p.m., Dolby Live at Park MGM, parkmgm.mgmresorts.com