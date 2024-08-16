8 Top Aperol Spritzes In Las Vegas

Food & Drink, Feature,

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Food & Drink, Feature,

Nothing spells refreshing quite like an Aperol Spritz. This beloved Italian cocktail, characterized by its brilliant orange hue and balanced bittersweet taste, provides the perfect cool-down. To help you sip in style, we've curated a list of the eight top spots where the Aperol Spritz is a must-order beverage

Eataly Las Vegas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eataly Las Vegas (@eatalylasvegas)

Website/ 3770 S Las Vegas Blvd 89109

Located in Park MGM, Eataly Las Vegas is an Italian marketplace filled with a plethora of dining and shopping experiences that transport you straight to the Mediterranean coast. Among its many delights, including a whole menu dedicated to spritzes, is its expertly crafted Aperol Spritz. Enjoy your drink at La Pizza & La Pasta, Gran Caffé Milano, L’Aperitivo Bar or Toscana Ristorante & Bar while you immerse yourself in the rich culinary traditions of Italy. The spritz here isn't just a cocktail; it's an experience layered with authenticity and elegance.

Kassi Beach House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kassi Beach House & Kassi Beach Club (@kassibeachhouse)

Website/ 4455 Paradise Rd 89169

This chic and trendy restaurant in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas brings the vibes of the Mediterranean to the Nevada desert. With its vibrant atmosphere and refined beach aesthetic, Kassi Beach House serves up a phenomenal Aperol Spritz that will make you feel like you're lounging on a beach in Positano. Pair it with their excellent contemporary coastal dishes, and you've got yourself an unforgettable dining affair.

Mother Wolf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mother Wolf Las Vegas (@motherwolflv)

Website/ 2777 Las Vegas Blvd 89109

Showcasing chef Evan Funke’s deep love for the Italian city, Mother Wolf offers a menu inspired by the rustic flavors of Rome. Intentionality and skill hit each facet of the restaurant, right down to the beverage menu where its Aperol Spritz, called 731, stands out for its exceptional taste and presentation. Each sip of this classic Italian cocktail brings a wave of effervescence and a complex dance of flavors, making it a perfect companion to the wood-fired pizzas and artisanal pastas.

Amalfi by Bobby Flay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amalfi (@amalfilasvegas)

Website/ 3570 Las Vegas Blvd 89109

Bobby Flay’s Amalfi, located at Caesars Palace, is a homage to the flavors of Italy’s Amalfi Coast. The atmosphere is posh yet welcoming, and the Aperol Spritz here is exquisite. Relish this picturesque cocktail in the cosmopolitan ambiance of Amalfi's bar while enjoying the market-fresh flavors expertly curated by the renowned chef himself. The freshness and zing of the drink perfectly complement the restaurant's focus on seafood and Mediterranean ingredients.

Scarpetta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarpetta (@scarpettarestaurants)

Website/ 3708 Las Vegas Blvd 89109

Tucked away in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Scarpetta stands out not only for its breathtaking views of the Bellagio Fountains but also for its exceptional Italian cuisine. The Aperol Spritz at Scarpetta is meticulously prepared to deliver the perfect balance of sweetness and bitterness, serving as a refreshing prelude or accompaniment to your luxurious meal. The spritz here enhances the overall dining experience, complementing the signature fresh-made pasta dishes like the Tagliolini Agli Scampi.

Lavo Italian Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAVO Las Vegas (@lavolv)

Website/ 3325 S Las Vegas Blvd 89109

Known for its high-energy atmosphere and classy interiors, Lavo at The Palazzo is a hotspot for gourmet Italian cuisine paired with festive drinks. The Aperol Spritz is vibrant, well-balanced and garnished with a slice of orange that’s just begging for an Instagram post. Perfect for a stylish brunch or a lively night out, Lavo’s take on this iconic cocktail captures the spirit of Italian leisure. We can’t wait to have this beverage upon its reopening in the fall.

RPM Italian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RPM Italian (@rpmitalian)

Website/ 3500 Las Vegas Blvd 89109

If you find yourself in The Forum Shops at Caesars, don’t miss out on RPM Italian. This modern restaurant is a haven for lovers of contemporary Italian cuisine. The Portofino Spritz (made with Aperol, orange and Giuliana Prosecco) is a staple, crafted with precision and flair. It’s an ideal start to any meal or a delightful interlude during a busy day of shopping.

Brezza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brezza Las Vegas (@brezzalv)

Website/ 3000 S Las Vegas 89109

Nestled in Resorts World Las Vegas, Brezza stands out for its commitment to sustainable traditional Italian cooking in a sophisticated setting. The Aperol Spritz here is no exception, offering a drink that is as visually appealing as it is refreshing. Sip this delightful concoction on the expansive terrace or inside where the ambiance buzzes with contemporary charm. The effervescent flavors of the spritz coupled with Brezza’s delightful dishes make for an extraordinary dining escapade.

The Aperol Spritz, an emblem of Italian aperitivo culture, has found a comfortable home in these eight top-tier locations. Raise your glass and toast to the flavors of Italy, right in the heart of Las Vegas.

See also: 8 Of The Best Palomas In Las Vegas