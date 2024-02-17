The 8 Best Antique Shops in Las Vegas

By Rachel Feinblatt By Rachel Feinblatt | | Culture Home & Real Estate Style & Beauty Feature Guide Home & Real Estate Feature Culture Feature Style & Beauty Feature Features Home & Real Estate style and beauty Featured Style & Beauty Shop List - Shopping Home Feature Guides

Here are the best antique stores in Las Vegas.

Antique Alley Mall

Antique Alley Mall in Las Vegas is a treasure trove for antique enthusiasts and vintage collectors alike. This charming mall boasts 65 vendors and over 12,000 square feet of space to bring history alive. Antique Alley Mall offers something for shoppers of all tastes with an enormous collection of vintage pieces ranging from Western to Hollywood regency to rock 'n' roll memorabilia. 702.684.5177

Antique Mall of America

Las Vegas may have claimed its fame from its glamorous appeal, but amid the bright lights and bustling casinos is an entire mall dedicated to antique enthusiasts. With over 40,000 square feet to shop from, the Antique Mall of America offers furniture, jewelry, home decor and artwork. The mall prides itself on working with top-tier vendors who ensure that each piece is authentic and maintains a rich history. 702.933.2791

Charleston Antique Mall

Step into a world of nostalgia at Charleston Antique Mall and discover hidden treasures that add a touch of history and character to your home. The mall is filled with diverse antiques, including furniture, jewelry, clothing, art and more. For those seeking a sensational find, the mall’s 3rd annual Vintage Bazaar returns on April 20, where you are bound to find something special. 702.228.4783

Las Vegas Antique Center

Mere minutes away from the Strip, the Las Vegas Antique Center is where the past is celebrated and cherished. From antique furniture and vintage clothing to collectibles and rare books, there is something for everyone, with over 1,000 items to browse. Stop by on the 15th of each month to enjoy 15% off your purchase. 702.462.9555

Main Street Peddlers Antique Mall

Whether you’re a seasoned antique collector or just enjoy browsing unique finds, Main Street Peddlers Antique Mall features a bevy of beautiful and rare finds. Located in the Art District in Downtown Las Vegas, this mall highlights myriad vendors, including Granny’s Attic Antiques, Time Traveler, Eric’s Toy Box, That’s The Kat’s Meow and more. Not sure what you are looking for? This shop features the ultimate element of surprise—a mystery bag grants you an astonishing trove. 702.476.1400

Paradise Valley Antique Mall

Experience the magic of antiques firsthand at Paradise Valley Mall, featuring over 100 vendors who share the love of antiques in this history-packed storefront. The carefully curated displays showcase diverse antiques, including furniture, artwork, jewelry and collectibles. 702.982.7000

Silver Horse Antiques

Silver Horse Antiques has stood the test of time (almost 40 years) but remains relevant with its coveted antique collection. With finds ranging in size and value, this store offers a one-of-a-kind shopping experience where you never know what you will find. 702.385.2700

Vintage Vegas Antiques

From elegant midcentury modern pieces to kitschy casino signs, each item at Vintage Vegas Antiques tells the story of Sin City’s rich history. Whether you’re a local history enthusiast or a visitor looking for a unique keepsake, Vintage Vegas Antiques is a must-visit. What would the Neon Capital of the World look like without its bright lights? This hidden gem makes custom neon signs using recycled metal as its canvas. 702.539.0799