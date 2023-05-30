6 Super Fun Adult Summer Camps To Bring Out The Kid In You

By: Aidan Taylor By: Aidan Taylor | | Lifestyle Feature

Ever miss those summer camp days of your youth? Remember tubing down the lake and staying up late by the campfire playing games and singing songs? Maybe you never actually went to summer camp as a kid, but you always wanted to. Adult summer camp might be for you!

Adult life is hectic, but with these adult summer camp options, you can channel your inner kid and have some fun in the sun. We’ve done the research and found some of the best spots to let loose this season.

These different camps offer something for everyone from the classic summer camp activities to LGBTQ+ adventure camps. From Colorado to Maine, Connecticut to Wisconsin, here are some of the most thrilling and relaxing summer camp destinations for adult kids of all ages.

Camp No Counselors

Various Locations / Website

With the motto “Play like a kid. Party like a grown-up," this all-inclusive, three-day camping event comes to life with locations in New York and California, though only once per summer season. Camp No Counselors offers dozens of activities, including camp Olympics, classic campfires and dodgeball tournaments. Come for a public camp, or book a private retreat as a way to get closer to friends, family or coworkers. You may have seen the founders touting the idea on ABC's Shark Tank, but nothing is as cool as experiencing it for yourself.

Club Getaway

59 South Kent Road Kent, CT / Website

With a ropes course and zip line, this adult camp is every kid’s (and now adult’s) dream come true. This camp in Connecticut is the best way to escape the hustle and bustle of adult life with other fun activities that include kayaking, water skiing and even mixology classes. The best part is, all guests stay in “rustic chic” cabins that come with AC and heat, private bathrooms and housekeeping; glamping at its finest.

Camp Halcyon

21st Ave. Wautoma, WI / Website

This rustic Wisconsin retreat is for those ready to get back into nature. The cabins aren't wired for electricity, so come if you're really ready to unplug. What you miss out on in Internet is totally made up for with an activities menu and surrounding landscape that come together in one incredible weekend. From archery and canoeing to wine tastings and a nightly s’mores bar, this camp set on Little Hills Lake will transport you back to a simpler time with an adult twist.

Summer Camp

70 Lake Ave. Oak Bluffs, MA / Website

This Martha’s Vineyard hotel is not your average summer camp. For those looking for a chic yet nostalgic experience, this boutique hotel offers rooms that overlook the harbor, snacks located in the “Camp Canteen,” as well as ping pong, Twister and other games in the game room.

Campowerment

Website

Campowerment is a women-only camp that focuses on personal growth, empowerment and community. It offers workshops, outdoor activities and wellness sessions to help women recharge and connect with themselves and others. The group stays active between sessions with community-focused social media initiatives and digital camp opportunities, while real-life Fancy Camp offers an elevated camping experience.

‘Camp’ Camp

62 Summit Park Ave. Portland, ME / Website

The LGBTQ+ camp for adults is back in person, set in the unmatched beauty of the Maine wilderness. From a ropes course and sailing, to oil painting and crocheting, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Express yourself in the lip-sync battle and barn dances, amongst other members of the community in a safe and beautiful environment.

