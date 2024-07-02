Bellagio To Celebrate 25 Years Of Picasso Restaurant With One-Night-Only Dinner

Food & Drink, Feature,

To achieve 25 years of service is a rare feat for many restaurants. As Picasso at Bellagio Resort & Casino approaches this milestone, the award-winning restaurant appropriately plans to celebrate. On Aug. 9, chef Julian Serrano will host a one-night-only dinner that showcases a menu of culinary highlights from across his Las Vegas career.

“Picasso will always be one of my greatest career achievements,” said Serrano. “For 25 years, I’ve had the pleasure to work with and mentor many chefs in my kitchen, and together we have delivered fond memories to our guests. This event is a nod to those moments and people as well as a celebration of the fine cuisine and world-class hospitality that has made the restaurant sought after by visitors, fans and friends from all over the world.”

The Celebrate a Master epicurean event will feature a four-course dinner with dish options like Maine lobster salad, jamón de Bellota, tart of foie gras, crispy gnocchi, filet mignon with potato mousseline and vegetables, roasted pigeon with wild rice risotto and a chef-chosen dessert.

Maine lobster salad

The evening will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a pre-dinner cocktail reception. After dinner, the event will conclude with a toast on the Picasso patio to Serrano while overlooking the Bellagio Fountains. Guests will also be treated to a take-home gift, photo opportunities and live entertainment including visual artists, music and models.

Reservations are required and now open.

And whether or not you make it to the special dinner, anyone who dines at Picasso now through August can take advantage of 25% off the purchase of any Spanish red wine bottle.

Picasso is located at 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd 89109.

