Bella Thorne Debuts Striking Holiday Jewelry Collection

As crisp air and falling leaves mark the annual shift in seasons, a luminous aura of luxury now greets us with glad tidings and holiday cheer.

Personally curated and tested by Bella Thorne, an electrifying new jewelry and accessories collection by her brand, Thorne, now adds dazzling glamour to festive gatherings and makes spirits bright.

Even better, when the holiday season fizzles out, you’ll want to wear pieces from the Divine Escape capsule year-round.

Adventurous accessories dare us to unlock our inner confidence this season. Styles reflect an exquisite aesthetic, merging timeless heirloom designs with contemporary chic in perfect harmony.

Following the rapid sellout success of February’s dazzling lineup, Thorne returns bearing sparkling gemstones and precious metals specially curated for the holidays—with her signature bold panache, of course. Drawing design inspiration from her own passions, she embraces vibrant emerald, ruby and gold hues along with lustrous silver in the new collection.

Necklaces, earrings and bracelets now shine brighter than ever. And for fashionistas seeking to complete a head-to-toe glamorous look, waist chains and anklets extend the product range in exciting new directions.

Whether celebrating a special occasion or simply spreading seasonal joy, Thorne makes a sublime statement. Based in the style capital of Los Angeles, these pieces dare wearers to unleash confidence and higher purpose.

And for more insight from Bella Thorne about what her holiday festivities are all about, continue on below.

Holiday This or That with Bella Thorne

Cider or hot cocoa?

Hot cocoa

Hosting or visiting?

Hosting

Gingerbread or sugar cookies?

Sugar cookies

Snow or sun?

This year, I actually get to do both. So it's my first year. I don't know, can I answer this later, in a month?

Peppermint or caramel?

Caramel

White Elephant or Secret Santa?

White Elephant

Holiday movies or holiday songs?

My fiance is a huge jazz lover, so every year around Christmas, I get full holiday renditions sung to me. So I'm going to have to go holiday music.

Frosty or Rudolph?

Rudolph

Bonfire or fire pit?

Bonfire

Naughty or nice?

Naughty

