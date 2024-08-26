Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Feature, Events, Drink, Entertainment, Community, Eat, Cocktails,

By: Anna Dunn By: Anna Dunn | | Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Feature, Events, Drink, Entertainment, Community, Eat, Cocktails,

Bel-Aire Backyard hosts its authentic Hawaiian Sunset Luau on Aug. 30 after a successful first iteration. The Durango Casino & Resort hot spot and its sister concept, Bel-Aire Lounge, are heating up as the temperature starts to cool down.

Bel-Aire Backyard is a 65,000-square-foot-plus oasis at Durango Casino & Resort; PHOTO BY CLINT JENKINS

Summer is certainly still going strong at Bel-Aire Backyard. The chic Durango Casino & Resort poolside oasis is ramping up its seasonal offerings with its second authentic Sunset Luau in collaboration with on-site Eat Your Heart Out food hall’s Ai Pono Cafe on Friday, Aug. 30, at 5 p.m., with more unique events and on-property partnerships in the works. Its swanky sister spot, Bel-Aire Lounge, is also keeping the good vibes going with plenty to buzz year-round. We got the end-of-season scoop from Mustafa Abdi, senior director of nightlife marketing, and Hassib Wahab, director of marketing, of the Clique Hospitality team behind the beloved Durango daylife and nightlife favorites, on what to expect at Bel-Aire Backyard’s next big event and what’s on the horizon as we head into fall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‘Ai Pono Cafe (@aiponocafelasvegas)

Tell us about the new Sunset Luau event series in collaboration with Ai Pono Cafe. What can guests expect during the second luau this summer?

MA: Sunset Luau is Bel-Aire Backyard’s definitive summertime luau celebration. We’ve partnered with Ai Pono Cafe to really bring the authentic feel of a Hawaii-worthy celebration out here to the ‘Ninth Island.’ It starts with chef Gene Villiatora’s signature Hawaii street food from Ai Pono, which he will cook up fresh during a pig roast throughout the evening, with a rotating menu to keep each luau unique and exciting. On our end, we bring something citrusy and tropical to drink with our limited-time Spiked Punch, made with Mount Gay Rum, Cointreau, lemon juice, orgeat and sugar-free watermelon Red Bull. Of course, no celebration is complete without music and entertainment. To amp up the island vibes, our Sunset Luau on Aug. 30 features live music performances featuring DJ A.D., a music veteran with infectious energy and top-notch turntable technique, spinning up reggae beats, and a live performance from contemporary Las Vegas reggae band The Majority. The evening finishes on a strong note with a stunning grand finale featuring a traditional fire knife and Tahitian dance performance by local Las Vegas Polynesian dance company Tevakanui. That’s what's really at the heart of the atmosphere—by involving so many different local groups, you create a feeling of community essential to the evening.

Is this Bel-Aire Backyard’s first collaboration with another Durango Casino & Resort venue, and are there plans for more Durango-specific event collabs like this?

MA: This is our first collaboration of this scale with another Durango venue. We partnered with Ai Pono Cafe and chef Villiatora for a few key reasons. What first caught our eye was definitely the proximity. It helps a lot that chef Villiatora is right inside the food hall. We knew he had a following and that his dishes were popular, and, with Vegas being the Ninth Island, it just felt right to get him in on the ground floor for a brainstorming discussion on how to make the event happen. Ai Pono is also our neighbor, which helps create that feeling of community and family that makes Sunset Luau so special. We’re working on a similar collaboration with Mijo Moden Mexican for Mexican Independence Day weekend for an upcoming ‘Sunset Fiesta’ on Friday, Sept. 13, so keep an eye out for that!

It’s been almost six months since Bel-Aire Backyard opened. How has the venue evolved since its inception, and what’s ahead?

HW: Since we’re still in our first year, there isn’t too much that has ‘evolved’ quite yet. We’ve put our time and effort into making sure we have the concept just right and that our guests have the best experience possible. We have our amazing staff to thank for that. We’re excited about how much we’ve accomplished so far in just these few months, and we are working on some new concepts for next season… but you will have to stay tuned to hear more about those.

Will Bel-Aire Backyard close for the fall/winter season? Are there plans to do any kind of seasonal fall or winter events specifically in the Backyard space?

MA: The pool is scheduled to be closed for the winter months. We’re hoping to stay open through late October if the weather permits, but the pool will be closed by Sunday, Nov. 3, at the latest. We don’t have any plans for fall or winter events in the space as of now, but that doesn’t mean it’s completely off the table.

Bel-Aire Backyard transforms at sunset; PHOTO BY CLINT JENKINS

And as for Bel-Aire Lounge, what have proved to be its most successful events?

MA: We’re really proud of our monthly events at Bel-Aire Lounge. We keep weekends exciting with some stunning returning entertainers who help bring familiarity and regularity to the space for those who want to keep coming back. Every Thursday night is Ladies’ Night, where we welcome groups of ladies into the venue with a complimentary welcome cocktail and 50% off of their final bill. Once a month, we bring the party to the next level for Ladies Love Maria, a special celebration featuring a performance from unbeatable local favorite DJ Maria Romano, a passionate DJ who aspires to represent all women and create experiences for partygoers that they will remember well after the night ends. One Friday each month, we host Paradise Fever, our immersive music experience dedicated to evoking the spirit of New York City’s most amazing nightlife, featuring music enthusiast and DJ Neek Lopez, giving guests a heavy dose of the fashion and sounds of the funk and disco era. To round it out, once each month on a select Saturday, we feature La Casa Groove, a night filled with signature grooves of seamlessly blended saxophone melodies and electronic beats elevated by unparalleled rhythmic style as DJ Sax Duo Roger Gangi and Rocco Barbato partner with Pepe Jimenez for two 45-minute sets of musical magic. We keep bringing them back and they keep being a hit, so I’d have to say those are some guest favorites.

Are there plans for any new event series or anything to buzz specifically for the Lounge?

HW: We’ve had some incredible, buzzworthy events that have been popular with our guests, which we’ll look to build on. … That being said, the winter season is always an exciting time in Las Vegas, and with so many major events coming to town, it’ll be worth keeping an eye on Bel-Aire Lounge to see what comes next.

Reservations for Bel-Aire Backyard and Grill, including the Sunset Luau, can be made on its website.

See also: 13 Top Pool Parties And Day Clubs In Las Vegas | Your Inside Look at The New Durango Casino & Resort