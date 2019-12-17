By The Editors | November 22, 2020 | Holiday Gift Guide

Be the highlight of your favorite makeup maven’s holiday season with these luxury beauty, makeup and skincare gift sets.

She “wardrobes” her fragrances and lipsticks based on season and mood. Her makeup is always camera-ready and her skincare routine has more steps than Machu Picchu. So what do you get the glamour guru in your life? From supersize offerings in skincare, makeup and haircare to advent calendars loaded with scented surprises, here are the gifts to take her selfcare Sunday routine to the next level.

Rouge Hermès Piano Box

Create a beautiful melody of lipstick shades with this master set of 24 lip colors, arranged like a piano keyboard. The 10 matte and 14 satin finish shades are the complete set of colors representative of the brand, and work in harmony with each other. $1,608

Susanne Kaufman Essential Bath Oil For The Senses XL

For some much-needed stress relief, this full liter of bath oil is infused with soothing ylang-ylang, patchouli and lavender essential. Not only is it ideal for aromatherapy, but the blend of oils leaves skin velvety soft. $214

Tata Harper Jumbo Resurfacing Mask

This resurfacing mask gets a glow-up in a new jumbo size for the holiday season, scented with aromatic Rose Otto essential oil from Valley of the Roses in Bulgaria. Keep your skin looking radiant all winter with its blend of pomegranate enzymes, pink clay and beet root extract to gently exfoliate and hydrate the skin. From $170

Parfums Henry Jacques

Hailing from the South of France, Parfums Henry Jacques boasts a half-century legacy of producing pure perfumes that has helped make the bespoke house a favorite among connoisseurs. Featuring a library of nearly 3,000 in-house fragrances, including its Les Classiques collection and limited edition Masterpieces, there’s no shortage of options for your special someone. Prices vary

Artis Crystal Elite Mirror Oval 7 Brushes

Seamlessly apply and blend your favorite foundations, bronzers and eyeshadows with equally stunning makeup brushes, complete with a silver travel case and red brush slipper for superior storage. Available in emerald, snow white or ruby red, these brushes are adorned with cushion-cut Swarovski crystals that bring new meaning to your “full glam” routine. From $200

Diptyque Advent Calendar

Celebrate the countdown to Christmas with 25 days of sumptuous scents, hidden in an artisan-designed box featuring illustrations from artist Ugo Gattoni. The set is complete with a limited edition Moonlit fir candle, metal Christmas decorations, 11 scented candles, 7 fragrances, shower oil, solid perfume, body cream and body scrub, in a variety of fun and full-sizes. From $425

Charlotte’s Bejewelled Chest of Beauty Treasures

A glamorous diamante-handled dresser beholds 12 full and travel-sized makeup and skincare products from the iconic Charlotte Tilbury. The advent calendar includes the renowned full-size Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillowtalk, a travel sized Goddess Skin Clay Mask and full-size Color Chameleon in limited edition Copper Lights, among other treats. From $200

Clé de Peau Beauté La Crème Eternal Beginning

The ultimate night cream gets a holiday upgrade fit for fairytales, with exclusive packaging depicting the classic love story of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake. A powerful combination of retinol and hyaluronic acid keep your skin looking timeless, too. From $550

Antedotum LoveSkin Set

Searching for one of the finest skincare gift sets out there? Look no further than Antedotum’s LoveSkin Set, featuring a pair of 100% organic, small-batch hemp products that are guaranteed to bring a glow to their recipient’s face. The Vital Face Oil boasts a potent blend of botancials, vitamins and fatty acids for the next-level hydration, while the Elixir Firming Serum is perfect for collagen restoration to improve skin tone. From $195

Oribe The Collector’s Set

Oribe’s Collector’s Set contains staples such as their Gold Lust shampoo and conditioner, Grandiose Hair Plumping Mousse, Cote D’Azur restorative body cream and a geometric gold-plated hair barrette. Wrapped in artist Rowan Harringson’s intricate hand-drawn and painted works of art, inspired by traditional Southwestern indigenous motifs, this set makes for an astonishing gift. From $280

Joanna Vargas The Professionals

To upgrade your at-home spa experience, try these celebrity-adored products from Joanna Vargas. Pair the Magic Glow wand with the Glow to Go mask set, exfoliating mask and rescue serum for soft and luminous skin— sans trip to the salon.

Cote Nail Polish Set

Keep fingertips looking fabulous all winter long with this versatile travel kit. Hues include a festive garnet red, glittery slate grey, regal navy, cozy cappuccino, neutral taupe and flattering nude pink for a variety of holiday nail looks. From $42

Summer Fridays The Hydration Set

This three-piece set banishes winter dullness to reveal plump, glowing skin. Featuring the Jet Lag mask, CC Me vitamin C serum and lip butter bomb, this trio uses niacinamide, shea butter and vitamin C to maintain your summer glow.

Drunk Elephant Trunk

Skincare junkies will have a field day testing out this MONOS wheelie suitcase filled with products from cult favorite Drunk Elephant. Goodies include the Protini polypeptide cream moisturizer, Umbra Tinte daily sunscreen, B-Hydra serum and T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial mask, among other skin-enriching potions. From $450

Molton Brown

Give your bath a jazz-age inspired upgrade with this 1920s art deco gift box filled with bath and shower gels. The curated collection contains fragrances like orange and bergamot, vetiver and grapefruit, coastal cypress and sea fennel, geranium nefertum and fiery pink pepper, among other aromas.

The Crown Affair Set

Keep your locks looking regal with this hair care kit, including a comb in your choice of tortoiseshell or stripes, silky hair oil, hair towel and exclusive, limited edition scrunchie and hourglass timer. Packaged in a reusable box milled by craftsmen in England’s Lake District, this set has everything you need to stay perfectly coiffed.

Annie Clo Spa Basket

Bring a splash of the French Mediterranean to your bath with Annie Clo's Provence-inspired spa basket. Self-care products, including a natural sea sponge, honey body scrub and revitalizing mask, are sourced from artisanal French brands for an elevated gifting experience. From $145