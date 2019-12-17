4 Beachy Destinations For Your Next Getaway

Allison Mitchell | March 10, 2021 | Lifestyle

Sink your toes into the sand and let the salt-filled air take you away as you escape life’s daily stresses at these beach-chic destinations.



Gorgeous ocean views abound from Timber Kaua’i at Hokuala’s sprawling infinityedge pool.

ATLANTIS, PARADISE ISLAND

Atlantis, Paradise Island’s marina can accommodate vessels up to 240 feet.

Retreat to the white sand beaches and tranquil blue waters of the Caribbean, where Atlantis, Paradise Island awaits. Spanning nearly 200 acres, the beloved destination is home to five signature properties—The Royal, The Beach, The Coral, and the luxury-focused Cove and The Reef. While The Royal’s East Tower guest rooms recently underwent a makeover, The Cove’s February reopening offers visitors the chance to stay in its 600 luxury suites that boast private balconies and panoramic ocean views—complete with butler service. Revel in alone time in one of 20 private beach cabanas at the adultsonly Cove Pool while the kids have the time of their lives at Aquaventure, the 141-acre focal point of the resort where waterslides, river rides and pools are aplenty. Atlantis is also home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, giving the whole family the opportunity to explore incredible underwater ruins and more than 50,000 aquatic animals. (Book a personalized Dolphin Cay experience to get one-on-one time with dolphins and sea lions.) Then, the competition is on at the Tom Weiskopf-designed Ocean Club Golf Course, an 18-hole par 72 championship fairway that spans more than 7,100 yards, or take the games indoors and bet big at the world-class Atlantis Casino. Finally, indulge in the resort’s exquisite culinary portfolio featuring Fish by José Andrés, Nobu by Nobu Matsuhisa and Olives by Todd English. The Cove suites from $400 per night, atlantisbahamas.com

HOTEL EFFIE SANDESTIN

James Bear Award winner Hugh Acheson will lead Hotel Effie's culinary programming at four concepts including Ovide, shown here.

If you’d rather keep your travels domestic, consider the sun-kissed shores of Florida’s Emerald Coast, where Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort just unveiled its new luxury property, Hotel Effie Sandestin. Stay in one of 250 guest rooms and suites near the glistening waters of the Gulf of Mexico and the Choctawhatchee Bay or kick back on the hotel’s exclusive rooftop pool, the only one of its kind on the Emerald Coast. Visitors can also take advantage of the neighboring property’s amenities, ranging from more than 7 miles of beaches to four championship golf courses. The culinary offerings at Hotel Effie are equally enticing. Led by James Beard Award-winning chef Hugh Acheson, the four on-site concepts include Ovide, a seafood-driven restaurant with French influence open for breakfast, lunch and dinner; Ara Rooftop Pool & Lounge, where cocktails and fine wine will flow; The Lobby Bar, ideal for small plates and mingling; and Sweetbay Coffee, a grab-and-go marketplace. Suites $279-$929 per night, hoteleffie.com

DISCOVERY COVE/REUNION RESORT & GOLF CLUB



Swim with more than 20 sharks at Discovery Cove.

If an adventure for the whole family is the goal of your getaway, consider a stop at all-inclusive day resort Discovery Cove. Set in the heart of central Florida in Orlando, the outdoor oasis is an animal lover’s dream, where you can swim with dolphins and sharks, snorkel with thousands of tropical fish and rays in The Grand Reef, and wade beside otters in the Freshwater Oasis. Unlimited food and beverages, white sand beaches and winding tropical rivers ensure relaxation is also on the menu. And what would a trip to Florida be without a little fun on the fairway? Kissimmee’s Reunion Resort is the only place in the United States where signature courses designed by legends Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tom Watson are all found on one property. discoverycove.com; reunionresort.com

TIMBERS KAUA‘I AT HOKUALA

While the oceanfront residences at Timbers Kaua‘i at Hokuala are stunning, activities like lei-making, chocolate tastings with Kaua‘i-based Lydgate Farms and master poke classes with chef Zach Cummings give good reason to get out and about.

When it comes to life at the beach, few places do it better than Hawaii. Enter Timbers Kaua‘i at Hokuala. The newest luxury resort and residence club on the island of Kaua‘i, the upscale property offers guests the opportunity to enjoy luxury vacation rentals—with personalized service and amenities to boot—or to own a two- to four-bedroom turnkey oceanfront residence, priced from $3.99 million to $6.99 million. The 450-acre property boasts 16 miles of nature trails, a two-tiered infinity-edge pool and access to Kalapaki Beach, where surf lessons and snorkel rentals will have you feeling the aloha spirit. Golf enthusiasts are encouraged to book tee time at the award-winning Ocean Course, Kaua‘i’s only Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. When hunger strikes, schedule a private chef experience in the comfort of your residence featuring ingredients sourced from the on-site Farm at Hokuala. (Book a tour and help with the harvesting process to bring new meaning to “farm to table.”) And with health top of mind, organic teas and tinctures from the farm’s Living Farmacy program are available to boost immunity during your travels. Rentals from $1,300 per night, timberskauai.com