Barry Dixon's Collab With Arteriors Speaks To The Past And Present

Barry Dixon offers an artifact-inspired collection with Arteriors that speaks to both the past and present.

The Shepherd’s lamp sits on the Blackthorn end table.

“I view this collaboration with Arteriors as if I’m a guest in their home, and I wanted the collection to reflect the style they have established while incorporating these cultural and terrestrial elements,” says Virginia-based designer Barry Dixon of his new collection with Arteriors.

The Rivet fire screen features winding brass details.

In signature Dixon fashion, the 19-piece offering draws from history and the natural world. Mixed metals like antique brass and iron mingle with stone and natural woods, nodding to the ancient artisans of Rome, Mesopotamia and Greece—yet all made modern through the lens of Dixon’s work. Drawing upon his globe-trotting childhood spent across all seven continents, Dixon offers modern artifacts that speak to both the past and present. Known for finding inspiration on his nature walks, Dixon organically weaves in earthy elements on the legs of tables and lamps. Clouds scatter across a mirror, and a moon- inspired centerpiece captivates.

“There’s great value in this collection as future heirlooms,” says Dixon, “and I’m looking forward to seeing how the pieces are able to travel throughout any aesthetic continuum.”