10 Barbiecore Fashion Collections That Prove Life In Plastic Is Fantastic

Margot Robbie stars as Barbie in the upcoming Barbie The Movie

Princess, astronaut, fairy, popstar and president—Barbie is a jack of all trades!

As Margot Robbie steps into the role of Barbie this summer in Barbie the Movie, tons of brands are getting in on the Barbiecore trend, collaborating with Mattel to help you channel Barbie in whatever role you decide to step into.

Whether lounging in your dreamhouse or cruising the streets of Malibu, incorporate some of Barbie’s trendy bright pink into your wardrobe. Want a tip? We’ve curated a list of our favorite Barbie-inspired collections rolling out this summer.

Superga x Barbie Sneakers

There’s no tiptoeing around it; hot pink is the shade of the summer. Incorporate bright colors from head to toe with these Superga shoes. From a full pink shoe to smaller pink details, there are four different shoe options to channel your inner Barbie doll as you strut your stuff.

Kitsch Hair Accessories

Kitsch wants you to rock the iconic Barbie blowout with the help of its hair accessory line. With satin pillowcases, scrunchies, elastic heatless hair curlers and claw clips, its sunny and bright products aim to give you the silky smooth and voluminous hair of a Barbie doll.

Neon Pink Jewelry

Alexis Bittar’s Neon Pink collection features hand-carved and handpainted lucite with 14k gold plated metalwork and custom magenta pigment to create these jewelry pieces straight from Barbie World. The collection features rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets in a bright pink hue that adds some flair to any outfit.

Simitri Accessories

Simitri channels your inner child with these playful and funky accessories to complete your Barbie look. If you are looking for a more simple splash of pink, a small accessory from the skilled artisans at Simitri have you covered. The Bubblegum Clutch or Headband are just two dazzling options to add some spunk to your wardrobe.

JMP the Label

JMP the Label has created pink poolside essentials to direct all eyes on you this summer. The water won’t be the only thing sparkling under the sun with these radiant bikinis and one-pieces.

Chi x Barbie

Dragging a mini brush and using elastics to style your Barbie doll’s hair was a seminal event for every doll owner. This formative trial took some elbow grease, but doing your own hair shouldn’t have to. These three Chi x Barbie collections feature tools and styling products to make handling your hair fun. From barrel wavers to volume boosters, the collections are filled with vibrant options to create eye-catching looks.

Béis x Barbie Movie

Launching July 19th, two days before the movie’s release, Shay Mitchell’s luggage brand Béis will release a hot pink line of popular items. The roller bags and suitcases that have given Béis a household name will be dipped in pink and released to the public just in time for the movie’s premiere. Check out the teaser posted by Shay Mitchell on her TikTok to get a look at the luggage.

Barbie x Truly Skincare

Truly has released a line of serums, scrubs and body butters to give you Barbie-smooth skin. The whipped body butter and bright serum were formulated to make your skin glow, and right now you can receive either a mini Barbie purse or the Barbie Bedtime Duo with your purchase.

AQUA at Bloomingdale’s

AQUA has created a line inspired by Barbie the Movie at Bloomingdale's with every type of Barbie-themed clothing item you could ask for. Create a Barbie wardrobe head to toe with blazers, graphic tees, mini dresses, mini skirts, earrings, necklaces and bags that are fit for life in the dreamhouse.

Barbie Beverage

Okay, this one isn't strictly fashion, but a Swoon completes the Barbiecore look. Swoon creates zero-sugar versions of your favorite drinks to create healthy alternatives to popular sodas. Barbie x Swoon Pink Lemonade is a stylish, zero sugar pink drink to sip on while supporting a good cause. Plus, Swoon is donating 10 percent of net sales of the product to support The Dream Gap Project, an initiative focused on inspiring young women and supporting their aspirations.

Come on, Barbie, let’s go party this summer with these bright pink collaborations! To add more sparkle to your look, check out this Kendra Scott and Barbie collaboration.