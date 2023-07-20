By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine Feature Parties Events Trends Drink Entertainment Community Restaurants Eat Cocktails

Barbie-themed Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino

Barbie, the live-action movie, releases in theaters on Friday, July 21. The Greta Gerwig film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has inspired events, property takeovers and offerings in Las Vegas.

Circa Resort & Casino is Barbie's dream hotel with a property-wide Barbie-themed takeover through July 23. Stadium Swim reflects Barbie Land, where Ryan Gosling's character Ken and Margot Robbie's character Barbie live in the Gerwig film. Pink lighting and Barbie-branded decor bring vibrant and fun Malibu energy to Stadium Swim.

Barbie box pop-up photo opp at Stadium Swim

Life-size doll boxes, props and more at Stadium Swim offer sets for the ultimate Instaworthy pictures. Barbie bottle service presentations arrive with a pink Zamboni at Stadium Swim. Splash around with Barbie floaties and friends while enjoying the Mattel doll-themed venue.

Malibu sunshine cocktail available at Legacy Club

The downtown casino and resort is an adults-only Mattel playground during this time. Guests can enjoy themed cocktails throughout the property and a variety of photo opportunities and pop-ups on-site.

Circa Resort & Casino Barbie takeover

Legacy Club, Stadium Swim and additional spots at Circa Resort & Casino take Barbie dreams off-screen and bring them to real life. Grab the crew and head to the ultimate Barbie bash at the 438-foot tower.

Barbie brunch at La Neta Cocina y Lounge

Gather at La Neta Cocina y Lounge in Downtown Summerlin for Barbie brunch on Sunday, July 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Glittering pink decor, desserts, drinks, accessories and a life-size doll box for photos all add to the glamorous brunch theme. Ryan Labbe, the founder of La Neta Cocina y Lounge, expresses, “Regal Cinemas is just right across the way from us at Downtown Summerlin, so guests can stop in to see the movie after they’ve had their own real-life Barbie experience here.”

Ada's Food + Wine at Tivoli Village hosts a wine-centric Barbie brunch on Sunday, July 30. Guests are encouraged to dress up in Barbie outfits and pink getups to celebrate! Toast with rosé, bubbly and the Barbie spritz. Check out Barbie, the movie coming to theaters on Friday, July 21, and attend these themed events in Las Vegas.