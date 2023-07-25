'Barbie' Costume Designer Partners With thredUP On Sustainable Barbiecore Shop

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

It just got a little easier to look like you're living in Barbie's world.

Barbie costume designer Jacqueline Durran launched a sustainable shop with thredUP focusing on the summer's hottest trend—Barbiecore.

Fans can shop nearly 300 vintage pieces that Durran picked, with styles from J. Crew, Kate Spade and more.

"As a former vintage seller and designer known for period pieces, I’m passionate about reimagining the old and turning it into something entirely new. That’s why I am so excited to bring my fans a one-hundred percent secondhand Barbiecore collection with thredUP. I had no idea my styles would blow up as much as they have in the past year, and it’s amazing to see how resale platforms like thredUP offer countless options that match my aesthetic. I can’t wait for shoppers to get their hands on my thrifted picks, and I hope this shop inspires them to experiment with the trend sustainably!" Durran said in a statement.

"At thredUP, we’re huge fans of Jacqueline’s iconic looks, and we’re thrilled to offer an experience that you can only get on thredUP this summer - a #Barbiecore curation built entirely by Jacqueline herself! As trend and “core” cycles get faster each year, it’s becoming second nature for consumers to turn to fast fashion to get the look of the moment. We hope our Barbiecore Dream Shop inspires fans everywhere to be mindful of how they participate in the latest trends without missing out on the fun," thredUP's VP of Marketing Erin Wallace added.