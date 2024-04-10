Banyan Tree Dubai Makes A Dazzling Debut

By J.P. Anderson By J.P. Anderson | | Culture Lifestyle

With the dazzling new Banyan Tree Dubai, luxe hospitality brand Banyan Group makes a fittingly chic debut in the city of gold.

Boasting five-star amenities and breathtaking Arabian Gulf views, Banyan Tree Dubai is one of the region’s hottest new properties.

Dubai is one of the world’s trendiest travel destinations, and with the debut of the new Banyan Tree Dubai, the renowned Banyan Group is aiming to make as much of an impact on the city’s luxury hotel scene as it has across Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Mexico. Fronting the shoreline of lifestyle hot spot Bluewaters Dubai among the buildings of the Dubai Marina, the property boasts a 500-meter private beach with dazzling views of the Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai observation wheel.

Among the 178 rooms is a sprawling four-bedroom villa with personal pool and beach access. Amenities include seven restaurants, three outdoor pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a beauty salon and the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa—all essential given the hotel’s A-plus clientele, and all delivered in signature Banyan Tree style. This luxury-minded city is an ideal fit for the brand, says Banyan Group senior assistant vice president of regional sales and marketing Sergio Serra. “We find Dubai’s multifaceted allure to be a harmonious setting for Banyan Tree, allowing us to create immersive and unforgettable experiences that resonate with our guests’ desires for tranquillity and luxury.”