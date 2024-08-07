Here's Everything You Need to Know About The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival This October

Culture, Culture Feature,

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Culture, Culture Feature,

The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival returns to Baha Mar with a star-studded lineup that promises to be a feast for the senses.



For those looking to indulge further, early bird weekend passes are available, granting access to flagship events, exclusive chef experiences, and both the Bahamas Culinary Expo and FUZE Art Fair.

The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival, set for a grand return Oct. 22-27 at Baha Mar (festival.bahamar.com), is sure to surpass the unprecedented success of last year’s festivities. “Going into our third year, our goal is clear—to continue to uplift our culinary and arts artisans, furthering Baha Mar’s commitment to enrich our Bahamian community, and provide world-class offerings for our guests and residents,” says Baha Mar President Graeme Davis. “The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival is the ultimate platform to do just that, and this year’s programming will be truly spectacular.”

The festival will kick off with the annual Truffle Dinner hosted by Daniel Boulud at Café Boulud. Following this opulent start, the event series includes the Beach Party Powered by SLS Baha Mar, showcasing a fusion of entertainment and culinary brilliance at the Baha Bay water park. This beachside celebration will feature performances and gourmet offerings from notable establishments like Katsuya, Cleo and Carna. Marcus Samuelsson, one of the headline chefs, will host the electrifying Marcus After Dark at Marcus Gardens, featuring an exclusive concert afterparty.

“I participate in a number of festivals and events throughout the year, and The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival is one of my favorites,” offers Samuelsson. “There really is no other event that brings such an incredible group of culinary and beverage talent together with renowned artists for an immersive opportunity to experience the flavors, culture and soul of the island.”





Celebrity chefs such as Carla Hall, Geoffrey Zakarian and Marcus Samuelsson will dazzle attendees with their culinary prowess during the two-day Culinary Expo.

Celebrity chefs will dazzle attendees with their culinary prowess during the two-day Culinary Expo. This segment will be complemented by a variety of other events including a Rosé Soiree Pickleball Tournament and the Baha Mar Young Chefs Competition. Notably, the festival will also bring back the esteemed FUZE Art Fair, spearheaded by John Cox. This fair highlights over 40 diverse Caribbean artists and galleries and includes interactive panels and live demonstrations. This year’s festival not only promises an array of unforgettable experiences but also a meaningful platform to celebrate and elevate the rich cultural tapestry of the Bahamas.