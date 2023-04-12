Baha Mar Continues To Wow With Thrilling New Programming And Amenities

By Michael McCarthy By Michael McCarthy | | Lifestyle

As it rolls out new amenities and thrilling programs this spring and summer, Baha Mar continues a tradition of wowing guests.

Come for the water, stay for the fun at Nassau’s Baha Mar.

There will be moments at Baha Mar that feel downright cinematic. The beauty comes in waves and is led by lush fauna doing a slow tango directed by a warm breeze. Picture-perfect meals include everything from fine dining to casual food trucks, with cuisine from Japanese to Mexican to Asian fusion. World-class art is forged by local creatives who love to discuss their work with guests. And, of course, there’s water—the true blue—including unspoiled beaches, expansive pools and the new $200 million water park, Baha Bay.

Options for staying cool abound, including The River at Baha Bay, the new $200 million water park.

Covering 1,000 acres in Nassau, Baha Mar features three distinct properties—Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood—more than 2,300 rooms, 45 restaurants and lounges, and the largest casino in the Caribbean. The resort also boasts the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Royal Blue golf course, the Caribbean’s first and only ESPA spa, and more than 30 luxe shops and boutiques.

Yes, it’s a little city of marvels, but the minds behind Baha Mar have signaled to the world that resting on their laurels isn’t part of the resort’s short- or long-range plans. Already this year, the resort announced the Baha Mar Smash, a celebrity tennis tournament taking place Dec. 8 through 11. Also new: ECCHO (Expressive Collaborations & Creative House of Opportunities), a 13,000-square-foot creative platform for local and international artists. This is yet another artistic feather in the cap for the resort, which already has The Current Gallery & Art Center.

The exceptional tennis courts at the resort

The Current and artistic programming are led by Nassau native John Cox, a Rhode Island School of Design grad and the creative arts director for the resort. “My job is to effect a paradigm shift,” says Cox, whose work has shown at Art Basel. “We create a metaphoric highway that intersects with that vast number of people who visit Nassau. We show them a new vision of what our art really is.”

Golfers love the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Royal Blue course.

Gourmands are looking forward to the second iteration of The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival this fall (Oct. 26 to 29). Headlined by Marcus Samuelsson and Daniel Boulud, it also includes chefs Katsuya Uechi, Dario Cecchini and Amanda Freitag. Insiders opt for the weekend pass, which includes exclusive access to flagship events and experiences. When visiting the resort this year, carve out a night at Boulud’s restaurant, which is all about white-tablecloth French glam indoors and floral Zen on the outdoor patio. The chef’s team produces exceptional dishes, from yellowfin tuna carpaccio to bold Berkshire pork chop. Want a decidedly amped-up evening? Samuelsson’s namesake Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House explores traditional Bahamian flavors and creates new ones, including black crab Bolognese with sour-orange gremolata.

Small discoveries also symbolize the resort’s forward motion. Case in point: The new 818 Shack at SLS. The Tulum-style lounge, the first located outside of the U.S., is a partnership with Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila. Guests sip craft cocktails, enjoy Mexican-inspired bites and likely look over their shoulders from time to time, half expecting Jenner to waltz into view. And it would all feel perfectly natural. Cinematic, even.