Here Are The 2024 BAFTA Award Winners

By: Haley Bosselman | February 19, 2024
On Feb. 18, the 77th British Academy Film and Television Arts Awards took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London. See below for the full list of winners.
Best Film
Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Leading Actress
Emma Stone - Poor Things (WINNER)
Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Leading Actor
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Teo Yoo - Past Lives
Supporting Actress
Winner: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
Supporting Actor
Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Jacob Elordi - Saltburn
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
Director
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan (WINNER)
All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
The Holdovers - Alexander Payne
Maestro - Bradley Cooper
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
EE Bafta Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
Mia McKenna-Bruce (WINNER)
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Sophie Wilde
Outstanding British Film
The Zone of Interest (WINNER)
All of Us Strangers
How To Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
Film Not in the English language
The Zone of Interest (WINNER)
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
Animated Film
The Boy and the Heron (WINNER)
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Documentary
20 Days In Mariupol (WINNER)
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!
Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall (WINNER)
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction (WINNER)
All of Us Strangers
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Earth Mama (WINNER)
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People's President
How To Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?
Original Score
Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Make-Up and Hair
Poor Things (WINNER)
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Costume Design
Poor Things (WINNER)
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Production Design
Poor Things (WINNER)
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Sound
The Zone of Interest (WINNER)
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Cinematography
Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Editing
Oppenheimer (WINNER)
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Casting
The Holdovers (WINNER)
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
How To Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Special Visual Effects
Poor Things (WINNER)
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
British Short Animation
Crab Day (WINNER)
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
British Short Film
Jellyfish and Lobster (WINNER)
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
BAFTA Fellowship
Samantha Morton
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
June Givanni
