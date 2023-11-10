Baby Dior Just Launched The Most Extra Bath Time Products For Babies And We Are Loving It

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

Baby Dior has unveiled its latest creation, a complete bath-time line for children.

At the center of the skincare line for tots is the "eau de senteur" -- or scented water -- "Bonne Étoile," crafted by the renowned perfumer Francis Kurkdjian. The new fragrance is a delicate blend of subtle fruit, cotton wool, and velvety petals.

"Baudelaire wrote that there can be 'perfumes cool as children’s flesh.' I would be so bold as to paraphrase that by saying that for me, 'there can be perfumes as beautiful as children’s laughter!' For Baby Dior, I wanted to create an Eau de Senteur for little ones that would be simple, like them. A child says 'yes' or it says 'no,' 'I like it,' or 'I don’t like it.' The formula felt obvious to me, like an instinct, and a smile. I wanted to avoid the inevitable orange blossom that has always symbolized the smell of childhood in France, and instead looked for a comforting scent in another formula: a rosy and green pear, enlivened by eglantine that is wrapped in soft, cottony, protective musk notes. Bonne Étoile is like a creamy candy that melts in the mouth," Kurkdijian says.

The "Bonne Étoile" is also the signature scent of Baby Dior's new trio of bath products; La Mousse Très Fondante, Le Lait Très Tendre and L'Eau Très Fraiche, all created with the needs and sensitives of a child's skin in mind.

Baby Dior artistic director Cordélia de Castellane is excited about the new products. "When I arrived in 2012 as the head of the Baby Dior collections, I was really hoping that a scent would be created. Especially as there had already been an eau de toilette, which was launched in 1970. But sometimes it takes a long time to put the wheels in motion ... Then Francis arrived, and the stars were aligned! The “Bonne Étoile” Eau de Senteur and the Baby Dior line happened incredibly easily, naturally and quickly, and had everyone in a permanent good mood."

See the products below and shop here: