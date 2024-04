By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Culture MLUX GOTH

Azzedine Alaïa, the Couturier Who Shaped Women, now on M/LUX, follows the life and career of the French Tunisian designer who made waves in the fashion world.

"I make clothes for women, clothes that flatter them, so that they look beautiful. I don't do themes. I don't think in a way that's specific or attached to an idea. I just make clothes," Alaïa said in 1982.

Beginning his career in the 1950s working for Christian Dior and Guy Laroche, the designer came to prominence on his own in the 1980s with celebrities, including Grace Jones, Naomi Campbell and Tina Turner, flocking to his garments.

