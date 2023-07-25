Here's How To Spend August in Las Vegas

By Rachel Feinblatt By Rachel Feinblatt | | Culture Culture Feature

From concerts to charity events, here's what's happening in Las Vegas this August.

7/6-23

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks will perform his greatest country hits during a series of exclusive performances at The Colosseum. Join the Grammy Award winner as he belts “Friends in Low Places,” plus many other top tunes. 8PM, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, caesars.com

7/7

Melissa Etheridge

American music icon Melissa Etheridge will captivate the audience with her soul-stirring music for one night only at Palms Casino Resort. With her guitar in hand, Etheridge will share chart-topping anthems, including “Come to My Window” and “I’m the Only One.” 8PM, Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, palms.com

7/7-22

Miranda Lambert

The 2022 ACM Entertainer of the Year Miranda Lambert will continue her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency, at Bakkt Theater. Throw on a cowgirl hat for a night of boot-stomping fun as Lambert revs up the audience with hits ranging from 2005’s Kerosene to 2022’s Palomino. 8PM, Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, caesars.com; mirandalambert.com

7/8

Charlie Puth

Experience an electrifying performance by multitalented singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, where he’ll dazzle fans with the infectious “Attention” and heartfelt “One Call Away.” 8:15PM, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

7/8

UFC 290

Prepare for an adrenaline-fueled day of combat as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Las Vegas for UFC 290. This highly anticipated event will showcase the world’s most elite mixed martial artists battling it out inside the octagon, leading up to the main event: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez. 3PM, T-Mobile Arena, t-mobilearena.com

7/14-15

Chris Tucker

Armed with sharp jokes and pokes, Chris Tucker returns to Encore Theater after a two-year hiatus from Las Vegas’ bright lights. 8PM, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

7/20

Diana Krall

Prepare to be swept away by the enchanting sounds of jazz as Diana Krall graces the stage of Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Renowned for her velvet-smooth vocals and impeccable piano skills, Krall is set to deliver an unforgettable evening of musical brilliance. 7:30PM, Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

7/22

Battle for Vegas Charity Softball Game

Players from the Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Raiders will go head-to-head during this friendly competition that raises funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada and the Public Education Foundation. 6:30PM, Las Vegas Ballpark, battleforvegas.com

7/28-29

Jerry Seinfeld

Laugh out loud with comedy icon Jerry Seinfeld as he closes out his 2023 Sin City run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with two final shows. 8PM, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, caesars.com

7/28-8/12

Maroon 5

Led by frontman Adam Levine, Maroon 5 continues its high-energy residency at Park MGM. Show off your “Moves Like Jagger” as the Grammy Award-winning band presents its greatest hits during these anticipated shows. 8PM, Dolby Live at Park MGM, mgmresorts.com



Beyoncé will bring her Renaissance Tour to Allegiant Stadium Aug. 26 and 27

7/29

Matteo Lane

A man of many talents, Matteo Lane was an oil painter and opera singer living in Italy before pursuing a career in standup comedy. Now, the virtuoso with a six-octave range uses his mesmerizing voice to make audiences laugh, a sound that will fill Encore Theater when he makes his Wynn Las Vegas debut this July. 8PM, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.co

8/4-26

Weekends with Adele

When Adele comes to town, no one can resist the urge to belt out hits from her fourth album, 30. Extended by popular demand, this exclusive residency brings new meaning to TGIF as the Grammy winner dazzles fans on select weekends through the fall. 8PM, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, caesars.com

8/5

LaChanze

Beloved for her Tony Award-winning performance in The Color Purple on Broadway, LaChanze will stop by The Smith Center to share her astounding vocals, captivating stage presence and unmatched artistry. Myron’s at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

8/9-12

Maxwell

Let R&B icon Maxwell transport you to a world of love, passion and emotion as he performs chart-toppers “Pretty Wings” and “Fortunate,” among other deep-cut tracks. 8PM, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

8/11

Karol G

Dance the night away as Latin music sensation Karol G lights up the stage with reggaeton bangers like “Tusa” and “Bichota” during this anticipated performance on her Mañana Será Bonito Stadium Tour. 7PM, Allegiant Stadium, allegiantstadium.com

8/12

Beck and Phoenix

Grammy winners Beck and Phoenix have teamed up for the 19-show Summer Odyssey Tour, where they’ll be supported by acts Sir Chloe and Japanese Breakfast when they stop by Mandalay Bay for one night only. 6:45PM, Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, mandalaybay.com

8/18

BLACKPINK

South Korea’s chart-topping girl group will take over Allegiant Stadium during their Born Pink World Tour, a musical celebration of their 2022 album of the same name. 8:30PM, Allegiant Stadium, allegiantstadium.com

8/18

George Benson

See why jazz legend George Benson has won 10 Grammy Awards and captivated music lovers with an astounding 36 albums during his nearly six-decade career when he heads to Encore Theater for this exceptional performance. 8PM, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com



Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine will entertain audiences during the band’s Park MGM residency July 28 to Aug. 12.

8/18

Gladys Knight

Seven-time Grammy-winning icon Gladys Knight, who calls Las Vegas home, is ready to take fans on the “Midnight Train to Georgia” for this musical journey through her beloved catalog, which includes renditions of “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” and “That’s What Friends Are For.” 8PM, Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

8/26

Duran Duran

In support of their fifteenth studio album Future Past, English rock band Duran Duran has hit the road to celebrate its Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction and a musical career spanning four decades. The rockers will be joined by opening acts Bastille and Nile Rodgers & Chic. 7PM, T-Mobile Arena, t-mobilearena.com

8/26-27

Beyoncé

With 32 Grammy Awards under her belt, Queen B returns to the stage for her highly anticipated Renaissance Tour, her first headlining show since 2016. Dance the night away with the Beyhive to hits ranging from 2003’s “Crazy in Love” to 2022’s “Cuff It.” 7PM, Allegiant Stadium, allegiantstadium.com