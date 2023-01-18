The Dreamy Atlantis Paradise Island Continues To Reinvent Itself

By Michael McCarthy By Michael McCarthy | | Lifestyle

Atlantis Paradise Island continues to reinvent itself and the notion of the perfect escape.



The Cove’s pool features plenty of private cabanas.

What do royals Prince William and Kate Middleton, rapper Doja Cat, NFL star Elijah Wilkinson and Real Housewives personality Elizabeth Savetsky have in common? They’ve all ventured to Atlantis Paradise Island in the past year. And here’s a solid guess: Each of their experiences was as unique as the next.

Covering nearly 200 acres, Atlantis features five distinct properties, 5 miles of pristine beaches, an Aquaventure water park, one-ofa- kind pools (don’t miss the cabanas with private lounges), upscale shopping and the largest open-air marine habitat on the planet. It’s a little Bahamian kingdom with a world-class reputation for extraordinary getaways. And as the resort celebrates 25 years this summer with a star-studded Memorial Day weekend party, it continues to evolve and layer in new levels of luxury and unmatched experiences.



Chef Michael White is the third Michelin-starred chef to open a restaurant at Atlantis Paradise Island.

One recently launched program, Sapphire Services, takes the resort’s bespoke DNA to another level. Options include taking a seaplane, via Atlantis’ partner Coco Bahama, to Kamalame Cay on Andros Island. From there, guests enjoy an unforgettable sea-to-table lunch under Kamalame Cay’s famous palapa. The island’s dreamy beaches are empty, so snorkeling is a must, as is enjoying an overwater spa experience.

Fans of gorgeous boats can embark on an adventure from a private dock at Atlantis via Pieces of 8. Itineraries can be customized to include day trips to Exuma and Eleuthera, private-beach lunches and exploring hard-to-reach wildlife habitats. Families get a true Bahamian experience as they learn about marine life in Dolphin Cay and Atlantis’ fish hospital, experience a turtle release on Rose Island, absorb the rich history of Junkanoo (a vibrant parade of music and dance) or learn about the island’s dynamic local aesthetic via guided art walks.

While travelers have countless ways to experience the resort outdoors, gourmands looking for their next bucket-list meal also have reasons to celebrate this year. Michelin-starred chef Michael White, notable for his New York City restaurants Marea, Ai Fiori and Osteria Morini, will open Paranza at Atlantis in The Cove. Look for White’s innovative take on coastal Italian cuisine. With White’s arrival, Atlantis is now the only resort in the Bahamas with three Michelin-starred chefs, joining Nobu Matsuhisa (Nobu) and José Andrés (Fish).

Another culinary coup: Chef Adrian Delcourt, formerly of Michelin-starred restaurant Le Jules Verne at the Eiff el Tower in Paris, now leads the kitchen at Café Martinique (Marina Village), where patrons can expect Delcourt’s signature Parisian culinary style blended with seasonal Bahamian ingredients. New additions across the resort include the beachside Frezca (must try: seafood tower and pot cake poke bowls), Pita near Aquaventure (must try: housemade shawarma and falafel) and the Dilly Club at Marina Village. Two spots in the Atlantis Casino also shine: Bar Sol (must try: the Eclipse Sol with bourbon, fresh lemon juice, red wine, syrup and aquafaba) and Moon Bar (must try: Nobu’s sushi, sashimi and Mediterraneaninspired flatbreads).



Fish by José Andrés

From March 15 to 19, the resort hosts the inaugural Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival. The lineup includes acclaimed chefs, master sommeliers, mixologists and TV personalities like Andrew Zimmern, Tony Abou-Ganim, Ray Garcia, Alex Guarnaschelli, JJ Johnson, Aarón Sánchez and Alon Shaya. The five-day event features celebrity chef and sommelier master classes, over-the-top brunches, taco and cocktail parties, and Champagne tastings. The musical cherry on top: Recording superstar Wyclef Jean headlines the Jerk Jam, followed by Los Angeles-based DJ Kim Lee at The Cove pool with Sugar and Spice by the Food Network’s dessert genius Duff Goldman.



Scallops at Café Martinique, which boasts a new chef, Adrian Delcourt, formerly of Michelin-starred Le Jules Verne

Excitement also surrounds the glam reimagining of the Atlantis Casino (think modern finishes and the unveiling of a high-limit slots lounge and an expansion of the exclusive gaming salon), along with a brand-new oasis within an oasis, dubbed Somewhere Else, slated to open next year to replace The Beach Tower. The new venue will boast 400 rooms, top-tier dining venues, multiple pools and live performances.

Rooms and suites and the Royal East Tower have been elegantly renovated (with Royal West Tower renovations happening now), while the world-famous Bridge Suite is on track for total renovation and completion this year. Sapphire Suite, penthouse and presidential suite guests at The Cove, the resort’s luxury all-suite hotel, may now take advantage of the Lapis Lounge for 22nd-floor views, daily breakfast, hors d’oeuvres and a full-service bar.

As Atlantis fetes the quartercentury mark, a theme is emerging: Adore the resort’s rich past and the memories made here, but continue to reinvent and inspire. It’s a formula perfect for anyone—Will and Kate included—looking to add a Bahamian escape to their 2023 wish list.