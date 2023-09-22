Feast With Martha Stewart, Nobu Matsuhisa And Andrew Zimmern At Atlantis Bahamas' Food And Wine Festival

By: Marley Penagos By: Marley Penagos | | Food & Drink

Imagine relaxing in the Bahamas at Atlantis Resort while being wined and dined by your favorite celebrity chefs.

That dream could be your reality at the second-annual Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Festival at the Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas, in March 2024.

See also: Top Luxury Resorts Like White Lotus

From March 13 to 17, the five-day festival will showcase famous chefs, wine and spirits producers and culinary personalities ready to cater to guests and showcase the beautiful, fresh ingredients of Bahamian cuisine.

Andrew Zimmern serving guests at last year's festival

Duff Goldman, Robert Irvine, JJ Johnson, Nobu Matsuhisa, Alon Shaya, Martha Stewart, Michael White and Andrew Zimmern are just some of the celebrity chefs confirmed to participate in this year's event, some of whom will also lead exciting culinary activations, including The Art of Sushi Masterclass with Nobu Matsuhisa, a Garden Party Lunch with Martha Stewart, and A Taste of Paradise with Andrew Zimmern, Michael White and Alon Shaya.

There will even be family-friendly events, cooking classes for kids and other opportunities hosted by Duff Goldman.

Aside from the star-studded lineup in the kitchen, there will also be performances by local talent and some familiar faces, like Fugees rapper and musician Wyclef Jean and DJ Kim Lee.

According to the NPIWAFF website, the event has partnered with the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, a private nonprofit foundation dedicated to the preservation and conservation of coral reefs and marine animals in the Bahamian ecosystems, through scientific research, education and community outreach. Proceeds from the Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival support the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation in these efforts.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. Learn more via the official Atlantis Resort website.