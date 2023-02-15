Aston Martin's New V8 Vantage F1 Edition Infuses Tech From Its Racing Team

By Nate Chapnick By Nate Chapnick | | Lifestyle

Aston Martin infuses technology derived from its racing team into the exhilarating new V8 Vantage F1 Edition.

Aston Martin is no stranger to building supercars—but not every supercar can trace its lineage to a Formula One racing team. The 2023 Aston Martin V8 Vantage F1 Edition can, receiving modifications gleaned directly from the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 team. The F1 Edition is the most powerful V8 Vantage and benefits from the brand’s racing knowledge through a variety of aerodynamic and performance improvements, resulting in arguably the closest you can get to a street-legal F1 racecar. After all, it is nearly identical to the Official Safety Car of Formula One, which means this V8 Vantage is accustomed to leading the pack. When you consider its starting price of $168,500, together with its performance capability and rarity, the V8 Vantage F1 Edition is a screaming deal—especially considering that an actual F1 racecar would set you back roughly $12 million to $15 million. Look for the V8 Vantage F1 Edition at your local Aston Martin dealer.

Born for Speed

The F1 Edition is the most powerful V8 Vantage ever built, generating some 527 horsepower from its twin-turbocharged V-8 engine. A zero-to-60 mph sprint lasts just three and a half seconds.

Green With Envy

The Vantage F1 Edition comes in a variety of different colors and satin or gloss finishes, but the one to get is the Aston Martin Racing Green, which nods to Aston’s F1 racing colors.

Stitched to Perfection

Phantom Grey suede-like Alcantara sport seats with Obsidian Black Leather keeps you firmly planted through corners. The lime green stitching seen on the door and throughout the cockpit are a nod to the F1 team’s colors.

Shift by Wire

Paddle shifters inspired by F1 racing fall perfectly to hand. The eight-speed automatic transmission was optimized for reduced shift times and the torque management system was reconfigured for maximum traction and control under heavy braking.

Unique Details

Carbon fiber trim is used around the side air vents and a unique F1 Edition logo appears. Other details that set the F1 Edition apart include quad exhausts, a vaned grille, and 21-inch wheels with a lower profile and grippier tires.

A Glass Button

A crystal engine start/stop button glows amid the center console and, when pressed, brings the Aston’s 4.0-liter V-8 engine to life with a loud roar.

Take a Seat

An F1 logo graces the center console of the cockpit, while the flat bottom steering wheel is a nod to the Formula One wheel.

Aerodynamic Obsession

Aston Martin’s racing engineers gave the F1 Edition a new, full-width front splitter; underbody tuning vanes; front dive planes; and a massive rear wing. The result is an additional 440 pounds of downforce at a top speed of 195 mph, keeping the F1 Edition glued to the road even at high speeds.

Making an Entrance

The V8 Vantage’s doors open up and out like a swan, revealing the custom F1 Edition placard on the door sill. This unique door operation helps to clear low curbs and other potential obstructions, while also making any valet entrance an occasion.