Culture, Lifestyle, Feature, giftguide, The Latest, Lifestyle Feature, Culture Feature, Features, Style, Featured, Art, Community, Creators, Apple News, City Life, News and Features,

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture, Lifestyle, Feature, giftguide, The Latest, Lifestyle Feature, Culture Feature, Features, Style, Featured, Art, Community, Creators, Apple News, City Life, News and Features,

For the first time, luxury publisher Assouline has turned its sights to the West Coast for its beloved Travel Series. Welcome to Las Vegas Magic.



A 1967 photo montage captures highlights of Las Vegas, including the Strip, the Golden Nugget Las Vegas Casino, the Stardust Resort and Casino, and the Stardust Grand Prix. PHOTO BY DAVID ATTIE/GETTY IMAGES

Parisian-born publisher Assouline is expanding its popular Travel Series with the first luxury coffee table book dedicated to a West Coast destination. Enter Las Vegas Magic, a 288-page tome—out Oct. 26—featuring words by Las Vegas author Richard Abowitz and over 200 vintage and current images. The splendor, glitz and grunge of the city is explored through a stunning suite of color and black-and-white photographs—from a 1967 montage of the Golden Nugget Las Vegas Casino and the Stardust Resort and Casino to magicians Siegfried and Roy posing in their Las Vegas home in 1983. Modern-day installments include glimpses of the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs facing off at Allegiant Stadium in Super Bowl LVIII and a bustling dining scene at Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ Komodo restaurant. Add the spell-binding project to your book collection now, whether you’re a Las Vegas lover or a native. Pre-order your copy here.



PHOTO COURTESY OF ASSOULINE



A recently wed couple drives through the Gateway Arches in a vintage car. PHOTO BY 18B PHOTOGRAPHY