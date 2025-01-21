The Ultimate Guide to Asheville

Culture, Lifestyle, Lifestyle Feature, Culture Feature,

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Culture, Lifestyle, Lifestyle Feature, Culture Feature,

Asheville, N.C., captivates with its natural beauty and vibrant culture that are back and better than ever, making it the perfect destination for a luxurious escape.



The Horse Shoe Farm outside town offers an 85-acre oasis to soak in the beauty of the region

Whether you’re looking to enjoy the cool mountain air in the summer or catch the spectacular show of fall colors, Asheville, N.C. (exploreasheville.com), offers an all-season adventure. Here, we offer the ultimate guide to where to stay and eat, and what to see and do, for an unforgettable Asheville experience.

STAY: THE HORSE SHOE FARM

Minutes from downtown Asheville, The Horse Shoe Farm (thehorseshoefarm.com) is more than just a place to stay—it’s a destination of its own. Choose from a variety of accommodations, from cozy cottages to grand manors, each offering unique decor and the utmost comfort. This sprawling estate ensures guests feel pampered amid its serene landscapes and luxurious facilities. The farm provides a plethora of activities, including swimming in the saltwater pool, playing pickleball and meditating in the Silo Meditation Tower for panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Enhance your stay with a session at The Stable Spa, which offers treatments inspired by natural surroundings.

EAT: LOCAL FLAVOR

The Asheville area boasts a vibrant dining scene that beautifully marries local flavors with innovative culinary techniques. The Silo Cookhouse at The Horse Shoe Farm exemplifies the slow food movement with its ever-changing menu based on the freshest local ingredients. Nearby in Hendersonville, Root & Bone (rootnbone.com) delves into authentic Southern cuisine, focusing on farm-fresh produce. Chai Pani (chaipanirestaurantgroup.com), a James Beard Award winner, offers a modern twist on traditional Indian street food. The Market Place (marketplace-restaurant.com) celebrates its farm-to-table ethos with seasonal offerings, and Plant (plantisfood.com), under chef Jason Sellers, shines with its sophisticated vegan dishes.



The Biltmore Estate offers a glimpse into America’s Gilded Age.

SEE: A LOCAL LEGEND

The Biltmore Estate (biltmore.com), Asheville’s resilient cultural gem, offers a glimpse into America’s Gilded Age with breathtaking architecture and expansive gardens. It also features the most visited winery in the U.S., adding a touch of indulgence to its historical charm.

DO: GET WILD



Enjoy the abundance of trout and Smallmouth Bass fishing and book a fly fishing trip with Curtis Wright Outfitters (curtiswrightoutfitters.com). Explore the trails of Pisgah Forest for breathtaking hikes punctuated by waterfalls and rushing streams, and finish your outdoor day with refreshing ice cream at Dolly’s Dairy Barn in Brevard, where the unique flavors are named after the area’s multitude of local summer camps.



explore the trails of Pisgah National Forest for breathtaking hikes punctuated by waterfalls and rushing streams.