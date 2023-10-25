A$AP Rocky Named Creative Director Of Puma's F1 Partnership

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | People Style & Beauty

Puma is entering its “pretty flacko” era.

The sports company announced a long-term creative partnership with award-winning rapper and producer A$AP Rocky, tapping the “L$D” musician as the creative director of its motorsports streetwear category.

The new relationship is solidified with an F1 partnership, for which Rocky will design capsule collections, which will in turn inform Puma’s seasonal designs.

Back in May, Puma entered an exclusive licensing partnership with F1, taking over all official apparel for the international racing championship. Rocky will take the lead on visuals and video content for the Puma x F1 brand, taking an approach he calls “in the lab” to concoct a cohesive brand identity. The first campaign focuses on car culture in America and the impact the motorsports world has had on streetwear and fashion.

“Working with brands as iconic as PUMA, and as innovative as F1, has been truly inspiring,” A$AP Rocky is quoted in a press release. “When the world sees what we’re doing, I believe a shift will happen with how brands approach taking risks and working with diverse creatives.”

Rocky’s first Puma x F1 work will drop via apparel and accessories later this year, with a full capsule to come in 2024 pinned to high-profile Grande Prix’s, starting with Miami. Rocky will also serve as creative director for collection marketing campaigns.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be working with A$AP Rocky,” Puma’s Chief Product Officer Maria Valdes is quoted. “He’s incredibly talented, deeply thoughtful and invested in our brand. He will showcase his vision with elevated F1 race capsules globally which attract new audiences and undoubtedly disrupt the track. In the future, he will influence the broader PUMA x F1 range and will continue to help push sport and culture forward.”

“This announcement marks an exciting milestone in our partnership with PUMA,“ Oliver Boden, Head of Licensing and Gaming at F1, is quoted. “A$AP Rocky’s creativity and commitment to innovation align perfectly with F1’s vision and development in apparel. We look forward to collaborating with him to design and curate the PUMA and F1 range and insert F1 into new cultural and lifestyle spaces.”

More information about Rocky’s 2023 and 2024 collections is yet to come, as well as where folks will be able to get their hands on the looks and goodies. Check out puma.com to see what the brand has done with F1’s Mercedes to date.