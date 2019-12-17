At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

December 17, 2019

Art Collector Christian Carbone Sets Price Record at 2020 MAD Ball

Thomas Herd | November 13, 2020 | Past Events

Las Vegas Nevada – Art collector Christian Carbone made some noise at the 2020 MAD Ball (which took place across the country virtually via ZOOM), October 15th. Setting a new price record for artist Ryan Wilson / ThankYouX’s 2019 work, titled “Meet Me In The Mystery.” The 36x60-inch work is painted in oil, spray paint, and acrylic on canvas. Carbone joins a host of other prominent collectors of ThankYouX; including celebrities like The Chainsmokers, Billie and Finneas Eilish, and Evan Spiegel. ThankYouX has exhibited at Art Basel Miami, as well as in London, Hong Kong, and Los Angeles, and has been featured by the Museum of Art and Design's Luminaries program. All proceeds from the sale benefited The Museum of Art and Design, Columbus Circle, NY.

With art pieces donated by Christian Dior, and set in an opulent home in Las Vegas's billionaire's "Enclave," the 2020 MAD Ball and charity auction consisted of various works by emerging and established artists; including ThankYouX, Kevin HEES, and MAD Ball honoree Judy Chicago. The event coupled as the launch party for AKTION ART, a boutique high-end contemporary art gallery and advisory, founded by Nick Hissom and Kameron Ramirez. AKTION ART represents both Kevin HEES and ThankYouX.

The curated guest list included a mix of international collectors, art and fashion connoisseurs, celebrities, and entrepreneurs. British socialite Lady Victoria Hervey posed for photographers, while tech-star Lucy Guo sipped champagne alongside American property developer Christian Carbone. W Magazine's Stacy Engman stunned in a sexy Art Capsul look. DJ 3LAU chatted with music executives Dana Biondi and Kyle Leunissen, while artistic laser projections curated by 3LAU x SSX3LAU danced across the venues Cyprus trees. The AKTION really heated up as the MAD Ball benefit auction began, with Carbone's bid on ThankYouX's "Meet Me In The Mystery" being the star sale of the evening. Kevin HEES and Judy Chicago’s works also achieved high prices benefitting the Museum of Art and Design.

In true "Viva Las Vegas" style, the event featured Cirque du Soleil aerialists, fire dancers, and show girls; while the ornate menu consisted of wagyu sliders, lobster rolls, and black truffle hors d'oeuvres. Guests were greeted with glasses of champagne upon arrival. Lady Victoria Hervey snapped Instagram stories aboard Carbone's Learjet—which ferried guests in for the occasion, as a fleet of Rolls Royces provided by Towbin MotorCars lined the entrances to the outdoor soirée, where socially distanced guests remained until the early hours of the morning.

Carbone spoke to Vegas Magazine in summation of the evening, saying: “Nick and Kameron throw the best events hands down. Congratulations to them on the launch of their new company AKTION ART. I had a great time, and I am thrilled to support the Museum of Art and Design, and be the buyer of “Meet Me In The Mystery”, by ThankYouX. I am passionate about art, and when I see great art, I have to have it.”

