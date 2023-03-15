Apa Aesthetic Combines Luxury And Cutting-Edge Tech To Make Us Smile

By James Aguiar By James Aguiar | | Lifestyle

Apa Aesthetic combines luxury and cutting-edge technology that make us smile.



The pristine patient room at Apa Aesthetic

It is a well-known fact that most people dread the trip to the dentist. That is a story that, in the capable hands of Dr. Michael Apa, has been completely changed. Indeed, an appointment at Apa Aesthetic in New York City, Los Angeles, Dubai and, coming this year, Miami, might be as coveted and enjoyable as a trip to the spa or salon. Now, in New York, with its newly opened and completely renovated private practice on the sixth floor, a unique one-of-a-kind luxury VIP experience awaits. Yes, luxury and the dentist are no longer mutually exclusive. In fact, it’s a mantra that permeates every moment after entering the chic Kenneth Park Architects-designed lobby, offices and exam rooms. If the finishes and feeling you get are evocative of a trip to a chic boutique on Madison Avenue or Rodeo Drive, that’s no coincidence, as the architects had a hand in many of the top-tier shops that line those streets.

A sense of calm envelops you and you are treated with unexpected amenities like Brunello Cucinelli cashmere blankets (a brand Apa wears head to toe beautifully), Dr. Barbara Sturm skincare and ceiling-mounted smart TVs, along with Beats noise-canceling headphones and Lord Jones CBD confections that all take the edge off any jitters one might have. The gallery-worthy art-lined walls, personally curated by Apa himself, perfectly reflect the modern sensibility he and his staff deliver. And deliver they do! Don’t expect a traditional check-in desk. Patients are greeted by a concierge, highly trained in all aspects and the unparalleled standard of care for which Apa is known.



Dr. Michael Apa

Also known for developing an innovate form of hand-layering porcelain veneers known as Facial Aesthetic Design (FAD), Apa completely ensures that no two smiles are alike. Apa has been at the forefront of the industry since 2014, when he became the sole proprietor after fulfilling a lifelong dream of working alongside his mentor, Dr. Larry Rosenthal. While touring the on-site labs and studios where the work is done behind the scenes, I was struck with the precision, technology, skill and passion that the technicians bring to their craft. For a moment, I felt like I could have been touring the ateliers of the finest couturiers or fine-jewelry craftspeople working today. In a sense I was. And while a star-studded patient roster conjures up many of these unique and beautiful smiles we see light up a red carpet, don’t ask Apa for names; he is as tight-lipped and discreet as you would expect. It seems discretion, luxury and a beautiful smile go hand in hand.



Innovative technology creates the most natural smile possible.