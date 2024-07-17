Sphere Las Vegas Announces Its First EDM Show

Culture, People, Lifestyle, Feature, Parties, Events, Lifestyle Feature, People Feature, Culture Feature, Features, Featured, Celebrity, Art, Entertainment, Creators, Music, Play,

It’s sure to be a December to remember when visually-driven artist Anyma commands the stage at the Sphere Las Vegas.

PHOTO COURTESY OF SPHERE LAS VEGAS



On Dec. 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, the Sphere Las Vegas will welcome its first EDM act, the renowned Anyma. Known for his groundbreaking visual shows featuring songs from his acclaimed albums Genesys and Genesys II, Matteo Milleri—better known as Anyma—will present The End of Genesys.

Artist Matteo Milleri, better known as Anyma; PHOTO BY SAM NEILL



As the final performance of Genesys, Anyma will share the stage with surprise guests, ensuring a New Year’s Eve unlike any other. The show is being put on in collaboration with Afterlife and will showcase Anyma’s multidimensional graphics on the Sphere’s astounding LED display with Sphere Immersive Sound powered by HOLOPLOT.

Anyma's visuals are sure to leave fans in awe at the Sphere Las Vegas; PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ARTIST



The Afterlife presale begins Monday, July 22 at 9 a.m. PST. General tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, July 23 at 9 a.m. PST. Sign up here to register for tickets.

