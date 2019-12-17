At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Anna Shumate Lists 3 Social Media Tips For Anyone Hustling Right Now

By Karishhma Ashwin Mago | March 25, 2021 |

Social media marketing has become one of the dominant mediums to connect with audiences. It is free, and it has the possibility of reaching millions of people. More importantly, it is organic. Word of mouth has gone digital, and a favorable online presence can boost a company from startup to superstar. Popular Instagram star, Anna Shumate, has some valuable tips to help you master social media skills and take your business to the next level.

2_Anna_Shumate.jpg

Never Stop Learning
A person's education is never finished. The first thing you must understand is that traditional education doesn't cover social media. "When you graduate from college or high school, you are in the real world. This is where your education truly begins, and you learn the skills that truly pay," says Anna. Education will take you so far; reality will take you even further. If you have ever heard the adage "there are only so many things you can learn in a classroom," now is the time to apply it. "On social media, you have to be dynamic and ready to make changes on the fly. Life is fluid, and you must move with it to stay ahead," explains Anna Shumate.

No Cheap Shortcuts
While social media marketing might be fiscally free, it takes time, effort, and energy to develop effective marketing strategies. This might include countless hours of online research or combing over marketing books. Anna states, "Time is money, and even if the knowledge is free, that time could have been used to make money. This is a bit of a vicious cycle; thus, time management while learning social media marketing is crucial."

Surround Yourself With Smart People
You need to surround yourself with intelligent people who are as passionate about social media as you are. Let's be honest; people have strengths and weaknesses. "Identifying your weaknesses and surrounding yourself with people who excel in your shortfalls is an equation for a successful social media presence," says Anna. "Let go of your pride and hire people who are smarter than you. This is a tactic you will probably applaud with pride rather than cringe in regret," she concludes.

These tactics might look simple, but they take a great deal of strength to engage. When it comes to making a successful online presence, you don't have to worry about being the smartest person in the room; focus on being the wisest person in the room.

Tags:

Photography by: Photo courtesy of Anna Shumate

