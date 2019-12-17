    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 29, 2021

4 Undeniable Reasons These Canned Cocktails Are Superior
Read More

April 28, 2021

Weekly Recipe: New York Cheesecake with Cherry Sauce by Natasha's Kitchen
Read More

April 28, 2021

20 of the Best Brunch Spots Across America

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 21, 2021

NFTs Enter Luxury Real Estate Market With Deed to Paul Rudolph-Designed Home
Read More

April 14, 2021

7 Interior Design Podcasts to Inspire Creativity in Your Home
Read More

April 14, 2021

The New Ravenna X Gracie Collab Makes A Splash

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

May 5, 2021

See Coco Chanel's Letter to Fashion in Chanel's Cruise Collection 2021/2022
Read More

April 30, 2021

Spoil Mom With These Gorgeous Omega Timepieces For Mother's Day
Read More

April 29, 2021

See Saint Laurent's Women's Winter 2021 Collection
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Christo & More to be Auctioned by Guernsey's

Ariane Vigna | May 4, 2021 | Culture

andy warhol and keith haring in the 1980s

Andy Warhol and Keith Haring in the 1980s.

Was there ever a more happening art space than New York City in the '80s? Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Christo and more. It was a golden era of expression and exploration both on and off the canvas, and come May 12, you can grab a piece of that legacy in a special auction by Guernsey’s.

“Urban Gems" is set to sell some iconic pieces, from Haring's graffiti-tagged refrigerator door to Warhol's famous taxidermy moose head, as well as conceptual mixed-media works of art by Christo and others.

The refrigerator door was a beloved possession of Haring's, who used it as a guest register in his apartment. The artist’s SoHo home was a hub for the NYC scene, full of the colorful works and dancing characters that were Haring's signature. The door has been expertly preserved and boasts signature by Jean-Michel Basquiat and Madonna, among others—82 tags in total. The door is also covered in Haring’s own writing and art.

See also: How 'Immersive Van Gogh' Puts You Inside the Paintings and the Artist's Mind

Not to be outdone, the king of pop art himself is up for the taking. Warhol’s statuesque-mounted moose head, as pictured with the artist in a 2018 New York Times article, will be sold with a portion of the proceeds going to support the ASPCA.

Works of art from Christo have also drawn attention from collectors. Famous for his large-scale, site-specific installations, Christo's 23-mile long exhibition The Gates used Central Park as a canvas. Some 20 years later, Christo incorporated parts of The Gates fabric to compose conceptual mixed-media works, and one such piece is on the bidding block, as is Christo's own annotated map of the Park.

Add to the list a 1933 Rolls Royce Shooting Brake, one of the rarest cars ever to be made, and you've got yourself an enviable collection.

Bidding for "Urban Gems" opens Wednesday, May 12, at 3 p.m. EST via Liveauctioneers.com, and Invaluable.com. Bids may be placed online or over the phone at 212-794-2280. See pictures of the auction items below and learn more via guernseys.com.

Keith Haring Fridge Door

Andy Warhol mounted Moose head

Christo the Gates

Rolls Royce

Tags: art artists andy warhol auction keith haring

Photography by: Ron Galella / Courtesy Guernsey’s

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Edition

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: