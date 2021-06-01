By: Kat Bein | June 1, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

Tennis icons Andre Agassi and Stefanie Graf are looking for an ace on the housing market. The Grand Slam-winning couple just listed its Las Vegas home for $2,390,000.

The two-story single family home is nothing short of stunning, tucked away in the Spanish Hills Estates neighborhood which counts a number of celebrities as residents. The property boasts 4,600 square feet of living space with four bedrooms, five bathrooms.

We know what you’re wondering, and yes, there is a professional-grad tennis court. There’s also a backyard swimming pool and a spa.

As luxurious as the amenities may be, the interior is where the home really shines. Large double doors give way to a breathtaking foyer. White walls gleam in the sunlight reflected by the tile flooring. The living room and formal dining space share a two-sided fireplace, while the clean, bright look continues throughout the home’s kitchen, which features double wall ovens, a center island and a pro-style gas cooktop stove.

Circular stairs lead to the primary suite. No doubt Agassi and Graf enjoyed the custom-fit closet and dressing room, the balcony with mountain views, and the large bathing tub and marble shower. The marble accents are carried throughout the bathroom, which also features double sinks.

Guests are treated to stylish comforts, as each guest bedroom has access to its own bathroom.

Agassi is an eight-time Grand Slam champion and he took home an Olympic gold medal in 1996. Graf won 22 Grand Slam singles titles, and both were ranked No. 1 in the world during the height of their careers. The pair were married in 2001, and they own a few properties Las Vegas.

This house currently on the market was built in 1993, but it’s been kept in Olympic gold shape. The listing is managed by Ivan Sher of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. Learn more about the estate and see pictures via the full listing.