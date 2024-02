By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Celebrity Entertainment

The Australian Open winners were treated to some star power and a bit of Louis Vuitton luxury.

Ana De Armas, along with former Open champion Jim Courier, presented winner Jannik Sinner with his trophy in a Louis Vuitton trunk, while Edgerton presented the women's winner Aryna Sabalenka with hers—the first time the trunks have been made by the maison.

Both De Armas and Edgerton donned Louis Vuitton wear for the matches. See photos below.