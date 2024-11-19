Diana Ross, Sylvester Stallone to Headline Inaugural amfAR Las Vegas Benefit

Culture, Feature, Parties, Events, Culture Feature, Features, Featured, Celebrity, Awards, Entertainment, Philanthropy,

The inaugural amfAR Las Vegas fundraiser will be held Friday, Nov. 22, at Wynn Las Vegas during the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Known as one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations championing AIDS research, prevention, treatment, education and advocacy, amfAR is bringing its efforts to Wynn Las Vegas for its inaugural amfAR Las Vegas fundraiser.

Held on Friday, Nov. 22—during the second annual Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix—the star-studded affair will be hosted by Jay Leno and include a seated gala dinner and a luxurious live auction filled with contemporary art and opulent experiences up for grabs.

“amfAR is thrilled to be bringing this signature fundraising gala to Las Vegas,” shares amfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost. “We are deeply grateful to our performers, honorees and sponsors, and to the Wynn for hosting this event and for recognizing the importance of amfAR’s lifesaving work.”

Those A-list attendees include Diana Ross, who will perform an exclusive concert for guests, and Academy Award-nominated actor Sylvester Stallone and his wife, model Jennifer Stallone, who will be honored with the Award of Inspiration. Glee star Amber Riley will also perform.

Head to the link here to purchase tickets and be part of this historic evening.