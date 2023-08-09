By Anna Dunn By Anna Dunn | | Lifestyle

Luxe new Arizona destination Ambiente Sedona inspires reflection and renewal in a jaw-dropping natural setting.



Ambiente Sedona offers pristine views of the Coconino National Forest.

Sedona is a magical place in its own right, but with the recent addition of Ambiente, a Landscape Hotel, the Arizona destination has become even more extraordinary. Spiritual awakenings, wellness-minded journeys, and mind and body healing are nearly synonymous with Sedona, and as one of only 20 certified Dark Sky Communities in the world, the small town two hours north of Phoenix is a prime spot to stargaze and think big. Since its February 2023 debut, Ambiente Sedona, with its pristine views of the Coconino National Forest and red rock formations, is well positioned to inspire meditative moments of self-reflection and renewal.



Each atrium has its own private rooftop terrace with fire pit.

On a recent visit to Ambiente, I discover the remarkable view is no coincidence. Jennifer May, co-owner of Two Sister Bosses—the Sedona company that owns, manages and developed the hotel—shares that aft er she helped build Mariposa, a Latin-inspired restaurant next door, the view was the main draw from the beginning. “The location for Ambiente was chosen because it provides guests with the same stunning views, but from the privacy of an intimate, 3-acre resort,” she says. “The location also provides convenient access to all of Sedona’s main attractions and allows guests to enjoy the night sky beaming with stars, followed by waking up to the panoramic vistas illuminated by the Sedona sunrise—a moment we know guests will cherish,” she says, referring to the views from each of Ambiente’s 40 guest atriums and their rooftop patios. Each cube-shaped, glass-encased atrium was intentionally placed and rotated at specific angles to blend in with and seemingly float above the existing landscape, trees and flora. While walking around the property, it feels as though each atrium has been there forever, tucked into this sanctuary surrounded by natural waterways and unbelievable beauty.



Relax in a Japanese-style O2 soaking bath at Velvet Spa.

While the awe-inspiring sights and sounds are the main attraction, the adults-only luxury property’s amenities and activities are equally noteworthy. Ambiente boasts signature restaurant Forty1, a pond-shaped pool, and the intimate and luxurious Velvet Spa. One of my favorite aspects of the property is its close ties to local art galleries and food and beverage purveyors. “At the very beginning, sourcing and partnerships with other Arizona locals were of enormous importance for us because we are longtime Arizona natives ourselves and wanted to feature other talented local companies and brands throughout the property,” May says.



The view is the main draw, but automatic blackout curtains in each atrium help maintain privacy.

The atriums and common areas are decked out in wall art and sculptures from local Exposures International Gallery of Fine Art and Renee Taylor Gallery, and the Forty1 menu features a bounty of Bluebird Farms produce, Copper State Ranchers Reserve beef, Huss Brewing Co. and Smelter Town Brewery beers on tap, and more, making for both artful and flavorful ties to the Arizona community.



The centrally located Forty1 restaurant and beach-entry pool.

In lieu of an on-site fitness center, Ambiente encourages guests to take it outside and explore more than 200 miles of trails through mountain bike rentals and hiking tours, coordinated by its dedicated concierge team. The hotel also offers exclusive access to the Adobe Jack Trail system, where I had a surprise encounter with a pair of wild javelinas, pig-like animals native to the area, during an afternoon hike. For aspiring stargazers, Ambiente can coordinate a private experience with a professional astronomer who comes directly to the guest’s atrium with powerful telescopes. For oenophiles, the hotel’s partnership with local wine bar and tasting room The Art of Wine offers a sommelier-led wine tasting with local and global wines. For chill-seekers, Velvet Spa provides an in-depth menu of experiences, from intention-setting yogic transformations and healing sound journeys to meditation and an outdoor sauna.



Forty1 offers upscale breakfast, lunch, dinner and in-room dining.

There’s even one particularly indulgent option to experience a massage on your atrium’s private rooftop under the stars. “We uniquely curated the cutting-edge wellness offerings at Velvet with my background of over 20 years of experience as a professional esthetician,” May says. “The lavish treatments, along with the overarching composition of the spa, evoke a sense of grounding and reconnecting with the natural environment, bringing pristine tranquility to guests.” As for me, a 90-minute ancient salt stone massage was a perfect and simply rejuvenating way to conclude my visit, and aft er an extended weekend at Ambiente, peaceful moments led to quiet introspection and a renewed sense of calm.