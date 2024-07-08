Lifestyle, Style & Beauty, Feature, Trends, The Latest, Lifestyle Feature, Style & Beauty Feature, Features, Style, style and beauty, Featured, Style & Beauty, fashion, List - Shopping, Apple News, City Life, Fitness, Play, Relax and Renew,

By Hannah George By Hannah George | | Lifestyle, Style & Beauty, Feature, Trends, The Latest, Lifestyle Feature, Style & Beauty Feature, Features, Style, style and beauty, Featured, Style & Beauty, fashion, List - Shopping, Apple News, City Life, Fitness, Play, Relax and Renew,

These trending brands recently opened local storefronts, elevating Las Vegas’ beauty and wellness scene.



Step inside Glossier’s bright and bubbly interiors inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Step into the future of beauty at Glossier’s first-ever Las Vegas outpost at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, where the New York-bred brand’s new home features semi-transparent wall systems and Glossier signature pink. Drawing inspiration from visionary geniuses Stanley Kubrick and Steven Holl, the shop also pays homage to retro casino decor with bright red buttons, a 215-bulb light display, minty-green accents and interactive features. Stop by for the popular Balm Dotcom and Boy Brow products, and snap a pic in the selfie room—showcasing 86 lights—and the phrase, “You Look Good,” before heading out on the town. Ready, set, glow!



Swipe on Glossier Boy Brow for the ultimate eyebrow lift. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Alo Yoga joined the luxury lineup at The Shops at Crystals in May, bringing the brand’s second storefront to Las Vegas. To welcome the latest opening, the wellness tastemakers hosted a VIP access evening where guests were treated to a live DJ and acro performances, refreshments from SunLife, exclusive giveaways and a private in-store shopping experience. Keeping the celebrations going throughout the weekend, Alo partnered with the neighboring Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas to roll out the mats and host two community yoga sessions. With doors now open, Las Vegans are invited to the modern boutique to shop the brand’s latest offerings, from activewear in refreshed colorways to plush yoga mats and more. From studio to street, Alo’s newest locale is helping you find your fit in Sin City.



Alo Yoga’s modern storefront at The Shops at Crystals; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND