Alexander McQueen Takes A Decidedly Gentle Turn With The Seal Bag

By James Aguiar By James Aguiar | | Style & Beauty

It seems an air of softness has reached the design studio of Alexander McQueen.

Alexander McQueen Seal bag

Known for razor-sharp details and precise tailoring, the house has taken a decidedly gentle turn for autumn/winter with the introduction of the aptly named Seal bag. Meant to be worn over the shoulder with an explosive logo softly quilted into the padded leather and a more visible logo in metal matching the detailed chain strap, the bag is at once recognizable and completely discreet. It is available in five colors from the above in black and ivory to bright green, fuchsia and Anis. Whatever color you choose, we are certain you’ll feel like you’re walking on air and carrying a cloud.